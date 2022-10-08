ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

5-3-9-9, FB: 3

(five, three, nine, nine; FB: three)

The Associated Press

