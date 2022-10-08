ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Victor Lee Thompson found guilty of murder

PARKERSBURG — Victor Lee Thompson was found guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent of burglary Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court. The jury spent the afternoon deliberating after closing arguments were given after 1:15 p.m. in the court of Wood County Circuit Judge Jason Wharton. Thompson, 44,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Athens County man receives prison sentence

ATHENS — A Chauncey man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism. Raymond Brooks, 42, also was ordered by Judge Patrick Lang to pay more than $17,000 in restitution, according to a release from the Prosecutor's Office.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
Wood County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Sharon, WV
County
Wood County, WV
City
Justice, WV
WSAZ

Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer's trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement

MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta's Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff: pursuit suspect in custody

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody. He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue. We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Women's Wave March unwilling to waive long-held rights

MARIETTA — Women and men joined together on Saturday afternoon by the fountain on Front Street in Marietta for a local tie-in to a national event aimed at electing women and pro-choice candidates and protecting women's rights. The Women's Wave March in Marietta coincided with its national counterpart...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. "We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Fatal accident victim's name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
RENO, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hinton News

Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state's lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers' money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom's business went by J. Andrews...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
PARKERSBURG, WV

