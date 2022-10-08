Read full article on original website
WTAP
Boil advisory issued for Union Williams Public Service District customers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Union Williams Public Service District issued a boil water advisory for its customers. It was first put in place on Friday and is still in effect. A press release from the public service district stated that there is a high probability that the water is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials break ground for Silent Battle monument in Marietta
MARIETTA — Ground was broken Sunday for the latest addition to Gold Star Park in Marietta — a permanent monument dedicated to those fighting the “silent battle” of PTSD and suicidal ideation. “The idea of educating and drawing awareness to veterans’ PTSD and suicide ideation is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta’s Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
WTAP
Jillian’s legacy annual car show returns to Parkersburg City park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jillian’s Legacy Inc., formally known as Jillian’s Journey was established just after three-year-old Jillian passed away due to CHD. The family was looking to find a way to bring happiness to those who experienced the same journey they have. “Once Jillian passed away we...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
WTAP
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg has been ordered to pay legal fees for two people that successfully sued the city over the city council citing the Lord’s Prayer before meetings. Senior United States Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. made the ruling Thursday, October 6, in Charleston. According...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta Women’s Wave March unwilling to waive long-held rights
MARIETTA — Women and men joined together on Saturday afternoon by the fountain on Front Street in Marietta for a local tie-in to a national event aimed at electing women and pro-choice candidates and protecting women’s rights. The Women’s Wave March in Marietta coincided with its national counterpart...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial
BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
