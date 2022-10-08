Donovan carries Stafford to victory

Quarterback Zack Donovan carved up the Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton co-op football team’s defense with his legs Friday.

Donovan rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns to propel visiting Stafford/East Windsor/Somers to a 33-12 victory in Pequot League action.

Donovan completed five of seven passes for 66 yards and recorded four tackles and one sack for the Bulldogs (3-2). Gavin Mills added six tackles, one for a loss. Colin Egan, Joe Pease, Ibrahim Gocomez and Tom Balanceau also played well defensively.