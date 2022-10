ROCKVILLE 3, WETHERSFIELD 1. Anaya Tolton paced the Rams with eight kills and three blocks in their non-conference win in Vernon. Game scores were unavailable.

It was the fourth straight win for Rockville (7-6). Olivia Reguin added a kill, 15 digs and 15 service points in the win.

Julia Laabs paced the Eagles (5-8) with nine kills, four aces and five digs. Teammate Laida Sakinovic contributed 13 assists.