The West Virginia statehouse races where abortion is on the ballot
Gail Patton considers herself a “left-leaning” independent. She’s lived in Cabell County for more than 40 years, and has voted for both Democrats and Republicans. But after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights for Americans in June, and West Virginia Republicans passed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country last month, there’s little that could keep Patton from voting to put a pro-abortion rights Democrat in the state Legislature this year.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
West Virginia democrats urge governor to pardon misdemeanor marijuana convictions
West Virginia Democrats are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those who have been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in West Virginia after President Joe Biden did the same federally on Thursday.
West Virginians react to Hope Scholarship ruling
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hope Scholarship recipients who were supposed to receive educational funding for the 2022-2023 academic school year will receive the entire scholarship, but it might not happen until January 2023. That’s according to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals ruled the Hope Scholarship Voucher Program constitutional […]
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
wvpublic.org
Justice Floats Rebate Plan On Vehicle Tax
Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are promoting Amendment 2 to the state constitution. If passed, it would allow them to change or eliminate property taxes in the state. One tax they propose to eliminate is the state vehicle tax. Gov. Jim Justice is actively campaigning against Amendment 2 around...
woay.com
West Virginia Democratic Party call on Governor Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana
Charleston, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Democratic Party leader Mike Pushkin urges Governor Justice to issue pardons for West Virginians convicted of misdemeanor cannabis possession. President Biden announced yesterday that he would pardon thousands of Americans with simple possession of marijuana charges stating no one should be in jail just for...
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
WTRF
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate. Backup U.S....
West Virginia allowed to have non public school scholarship program
A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling. The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one […]
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in West Virginia
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
West Virginia hiring equipment operators and safety workers
The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you. District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for […]
Attorney General Morrisey files suit against ‘Disc Jockey’ for alleged violation of Consumer Credit & Protection Act
CHARLESTON (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a lawsuit against a disc jockey/wedding planner for allegedly failing to provide advertised services to numerous clients. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, conducted business in West Virginia. She allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and the Attorney General is asking the court to prohibit the woman “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…” “It’s really simple: you must follow the law if you want to do business in West Virginia, and...
Former West Virginia Parole Officer Pleads Guilty To Witness Tampering
A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded on Thursday in federal court to witness tampering. According to court documents, David Jones admitted that earlier this year, he deliberately withheld information and
West Virginia fire departments to receive $8.1 million
More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
