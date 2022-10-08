Read full article on original website
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian struck, killed in Washington County
RENO — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while crossing Ohio 7 near Sand Hill Road in Reno, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The patrol’s Marietta Post received a call at 9:31 p.m. that a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian on Ohio 7, according to a press release from the post.
WTOV 9
No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
connect-bridgeport.com
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
WDTV
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff: pursuit suspect in custody
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the suspect law enforcement was looking for following a pursuit has been taken into custody. He was located at the Dollar General on Route 2/Emerson Avenue. We will have more information about the suspect and the pursuit as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
Woman confirmed dead in Shinnston motorcycle accident
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon near Shinnston.
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
wchstv.com
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
WTRF
No Injuries in Wheeling House Fire
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. . Firefighters were dispatched to 243 Kruger Street around 3:50 a.m. First responding units arriving on scene were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from...
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet E. Johnson
Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare. She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers where she was a seamstress. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials break ground for Silent Battle monument in Marietta
MARIETTA — Ground was broken Sunday for the latest addition to Gold Star Park in Marietta — a permanent monument dedicated to those fighting the “silent battle” of PTSD and suicidal ideation. “The idea of educating and drawing awareness to veterans’ PTSD and suicide ideation is...
WHIZ
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
WTOV 9
Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
