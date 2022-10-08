Volunteers sought for Ga./Fla. Beach Sweep cleanup
By the time the annual college football rivalry between Georgia and Florida kicks off Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla., a group of civic-minded local volunteers plans to have all traces of the pregame party removed from the beaches of St. Simons Island.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting its 15th annual Ga./Fla. Community Beach Sweep the morning before the big game, hitting the beaches to address any trash left behind by the annual influx of college football fans to the Golden Isles.
Comments / 1