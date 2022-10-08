ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Volunteers sought for Ga./Fla. Beach Sweep cleanup

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago

By the time the annual college football rivalry between Georgia and Florida kicks off Oct. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla., a group of civic-minded local volunteers plans to have all traces of the pregame party removed from the beaches of St. Simons Island.

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting its 15th annual Ga./Fla. Community Beach Sweep the morning before the big game, hitting the beaches to address any trash left behind by the annual influx of college football fans to the Golden Isles.

