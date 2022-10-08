Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown football game moved to Stadium Field
WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown High School’s Friday football game will be played at Parkersburg High School’s Stadium Field. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Friday, and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Before the game, the school will be recognizing WHS football, cheer, golf and cross country seniors....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members
MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
WSAZ
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For around eight hours, a middle school football player couldn’t move his arms or legs after getting injured during a game Thursday night. In one play, 14-year-old Hayden Hunt, is now on a new course after trying to run the ball into the end zone against Poca.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State plays host to Charleston
GLENVILLE — University of Charleston head coach Quinn Sanders’ program was picked third in the Mountain East Conference preseason poll. The Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2) enter their noon Saturday kickoff against visiting Glenville State following a 49-24 setback at Notre Dame last weekend. UC’s other MEC loss came earlier this season to Frostburg State, which was slotted behind ND in the preseason poll.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South takes Fall Brawl
PARKERSBURG — Payton Mackey’s kill sealed match point for Parkersburg South here Saturday afternoon inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center as the Patriots won their own Fall Brawl by knocking off Huntington 21-25, 25-19 and 25-14. Neither the Patriots nor the Highlanders of head coach Anne Marie Serrano qualified as the top seed out of pool play. Those honors went to Ritchie County and Magnolia, but the Blue Eagles were eliminated by the Highlanders — 25-19 and 25-20 — while the Patriots bested Ritchie County 25-17 and 25-23 in the semifinals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronald Jesse Gregory
Ronald Jesse Gregory, 75 years old, died gracefully after a 7 month battle with terminal brain cancer. Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Katherine Gregory. He was a graduate of Marietta High School and Sinclair Community College. Ron was a proud employee of Bureau of Fiscal Service (Public Debt) for 29 years. He previously worked at Kardex for 15 years. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran having served in United States Army.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South girls defeat Brooke, 4-2
PARKERSBURG — On a night dedicated to the senior members of the Parkersburg South girls soccer team, two players from that graduating class rose up to the occasion as the Patriots defeated Brooke, 4-2, Saturday at Erickson All-Sports Facility. Mackenzie Mott, who opened the season as South’s frontline keeper,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are winding down the regular season in high school football, and teams across the Mid-Ohio Valley were fighting for playoff contention. The Parkersburg Big Reds break its three-game losing streak by defeating South Charleston 52-17 at Stadium Field. In a WVSSAC Class A showdown, the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, Ohio, he was one of five children. He attended Porterfield Baptist Church, and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger, and was a friend to anyone. Truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Bartlett #293. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood and his brother, Curtis Watkins. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
