Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Lou Horner
Mary Lou Horner, 91, of Belpre, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Belpre Landing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Lowell Gordon
Robert Lowell Gordon, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Camden Clark Medical Center, following an extended illness. He was born February 3, 1951, in Kenna, WV, a son of the late Robert Raymond and Ruby Irene (Duff) Gordon. In addition to his parents, he is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janet E. Johnson
Janet E. Johnson, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare. She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Warren A. and Alcinda Finch Robinson. Janet had previously worked at Richmond Brothers where she was a seamstress. She...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Adam M. Crihfield
Adam M. Crihfield, 24, of Vienna passed away Oct. 7, 2022. There will be no public services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Crihfield family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Raina Lawrentz
Sandra Raina Lawrentz, 48, of Davisville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside. She was born in Craigsville, WV a daughter of Linda (Brewster) Caplinger of Vienna and the late Reverend Jackie Cooper. She was married to the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jeremy Neil Cassidy
Jeremy Neil Cassidy, 44, of Belpre, passed away at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jo Ann Ball
Jo Ann Ball, 87, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Cedar Grove Nursing Facility. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rob Collins officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Ball family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marjorie L. George
Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Darlene F. Shrader Dunn
Surrounded by her loving family, Darlene F. Shrader Dunn, 67, of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away following an extended illness. Graveside services, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery, Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, W.Va. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To local festival organizers who made sure the show went on despite chilly temperatures and persistent rain during Wirt County Pioneer Day and Lowell Octoberfest. “We’ve been here when it’s been 90 degrees. We’ve been here … when it’s done this,” Elizabeth resident Rebecca Almashy said from the Pioneer Day tent where her family offered a variety of items for sale under the banner of Almashy Crafts. “It’s just a good show. We enjoy being here. Everyone’s friendly.” Indeed, it is tough to dampen the spirits of those determined to carry on festive Mid-Ohio Valley traditions. Thank you, folks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Poorhouse Cemetery Cleanup
PARKERSBURG — West Virginia University at Parkersburg held the third annual cleanup of the Poorhouse Cemetery at its campus Saturday. The cemetery honors more than 1,000 residents — including veterans, ex-slaves, infants and other residents from the Wood County Poorhouse. Such institutions were common in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Saturday’s event was hosted by the school’s Committee of Fine Arts, as well as the Art Club of WVU-P. (Photos by Maria Rutherford)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials break ground for Silent Battle monument in Marietta
MARIETTA — Ground was broken Sunday for the latest addition to Gold Star Park in Marietta — a permanent monument dedicated to those fighting the “silent battle” of PTSD and suicidal ideation. “The idea of educating and drawing awareness to veterans’ PTSD and suicide ideation is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Faith and Blue unites community, law enforcement
MARIETTA — Hundreds of people gathered in Marietta’s Muskingum Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate and interact with law enforcement officers from both sides of the Ohio River. It was the first local observation of the Faith and Blue weekend, an event started two years ago by Movement Forward...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine to celebrate 50th anniversary
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine will celebrate its 50th anniversary during a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna. The event will include a presentation by James W. Nemitz, president of the School of Osteopathic Medicine. Nemitz will discuss the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Family sets up endowment funds in honor of Wirt County man
PARKERSBURG — After James A. “Jim” Rader passed away in May, his siblings, Susan White, Jessie Spero and Fred Rader, honored his memory through the creation of two endowment funds with the Little Kanawha Area Community Foundation. A son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds Delicates for Dignity fundraiser
MARIETTA — The Zonta Club of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosted a luncheon as part of the third annual Delicates for Dignity event Saturday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House on Front Street in Marietta. Delicates for Dignity is a fundraiser that helps area women who qualify under income guidelines receive...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Southside Rumble 9 draws closer
PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Civitan Park stirs to life for apple butter festival
BELPRE — With temperatures in the mid-50s and 60s, the weekend weather was just right for the 44th annual Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off in Civitan Park. “It’s been great weather, perfect for stirring apple butter — just cool enough to make it fun to stand by the fire,” said Maggie Webster, with Pioneer Presbyterian Church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Aug. 15-19: * Dale and Emma Flinn to Sara Bennett, 2 tracts Logan Ave and Strip, Parkersburg District, $20,000. * Sean and Madison Michael to Jordan and Mariah Knotts, tract 1.4338 acres Sugar Camp Road and all...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event
Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
Comments / 0