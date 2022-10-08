Read full article on original website
To The Manor Borne: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing
Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
JUST IN: Dalton resident sentenced in assault case
Pittsfield — Steven Santana of Dalton pled guilty on Wednesday, October 12 in an assault case which left the victim severly injured. According to a press release by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, on August 4, 2021 Pittsfield Police responded to a report of an assault and arrived at the home to find the victim severely injured. The victim was eventually treated at Albany Medical Center for multiple facial bone fractures and a severe eye injury.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home. Lena was born in Richmond on October 10, 1931, daughter to Gelindo and Rose (Pellizzari) Dalmaso. She was educated in local schools. Lena worked at Great Barrington Healthcare for 31 years as a nurse’s aide, at Timberlyn Heights in housekeeping and laundry for 5 years, and at Fairview Hospital for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Lena’s husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, predeceased her. Lena is survived by six sons, John Ostrander, Bill Ostrander and his wife Sonya, Art Ostrander and his wife Holley, Bruce Ostrander, Mark Ostrander and his fiancé Darlene and David Ostrander and his wife Sharon; one brother, Francis Dalmaso and his wife Beverly; one sister, Louise Dean; sister-in-law, Yvonne Dalmaso; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, Lena was predeceased by daughters, Diana Rose and Mary Beth Ostrander; son, James Ostrander; brother, Anthony “Tony” Dalmaso; and sister Mary F. Carpenter.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Suzann Ward of Housatonic Real Estate offers a piece of authentic Berkshires heaven—one of the oldest homes in West Stockbridge in a park-like setting. Transformations – Clark +...
Farmhouse with magical park-like setting and rock garden waterfall
Spectacular park-like setting. Come view this updated four-bedroom four-bath country farmhouse with newer finishes. Comfortable floor plan with two stone fireplaces. First floor primary bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. Also, a second bedroom and bath on the first floor. South facing sunroom with lots of natural light with French doors that lead out to your rock garden waterfall. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Lower finished TV media room with walk out to lush gardens. Separate barn to turn into studio or another living space. So much more to enjoy! Including basketball court. Mature vegetable and perennial gardens with water features. Loop-around concrete driveway. Land can be subdivided.
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox died Friday, September 30 at Berkshire Medical Center of old age following an extraordinarily rich life that he shared with his wife Laurel, his grown children, grandchildren, and ever-present animal companions. Born in Zurich, Switzerland on September 19, 1931, the son of Ernst A. and...
BITS & BYTES: Innovation in the Berkshires; Belinda Rathbone talk; Yuji Agematsu talk; Orchard Walk; Harvest Celebration; Misty Blues Concert; October Live Jazz
Innovation in the Berkshires investigates the future of technology. Pittsfield — The 2022 Virtual Lecture Series, “Innovation in the Berkshires,” occurs on Wednesdays, October 12 – November 16 at 5 – 6:30 p.m. This series is presented by OLLI at Berkshire Community College, 1Berkshire, and Berkshire Innovation Center. In this series, leaders in innovative firms in each of these sectors will share insights into their businesses. The stories of today’s innovators will be prefaced by the history of Berkshire-based innovation and the final program will explain the essential elements of a tech economy ecosystem that will nurture growth of these firms and expansion of tech-enabled firms in the Berkshires.
AN INSPIRATION: Artist Lois Dickson
OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. — As I was getting in my car to leave Lois Dickson’s studio, she said in her wry way, “Not everyone has articles written about them when they’re 92 plus.”. Actually, Dickson is ageless. Lovely, no fuss white hair, cut short around her...
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver, 80, of Lenox
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.
Pierre G. Levesque, 78, of Lenox
It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre G. Levesque announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Son of the late Louis and Alice (Halle) Levesque, he was born January 23, 1944 in Saint Robert-Bellarmin, (Province of Quebec) Canada. Pierre came to the United States when he was 8 years old. He attended school in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963, where he took pride in having been a member of the school’s hockey team. He continued his love of the game by playing hockey for a period of time with the Semi-Pro team The High Lawn Jerseys.
BITS & BYTES: Chesterwood half-price; Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest; Wagon Barn Opens; Faculty Forum; Barbara Becker author talk; Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl; Chamber Music Performance
Chesterwood offers half-price admission through October 23. Stockbridge — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces the continuation of half-price admission to all Berkshire County residents every weekend through October 23. Either Grounds-Only or Guided Tour tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the site...
Larry Spotted Crow Mann given NAACP Indigenous Award
Great Barrington — The NAACP Berkshires awarded its first-ever Indigenous Award to Larry Spotted Crow Mann during the Honoring Native American program on Saturday, October 8 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Mann is the founder and co-director of the Ohketeau Cultural Center in Ashfield. According to its website,...
New factors are influencing the residential real estate market
This month, Berkshire real estate professionals have been discussing home inventory, buyer demand and how an environment with rapidly changing mortgage interest rates may impact sales in the months ahead. At the close of the third quarter, the historically high pace of real estate sales in Berkshire County in 2021 was not sustainable; there had been a 5 per cent drop in the dollar volume transacted so far this year and a decrease of 10% percent in the number of residential homes sold. Despite this downward sales momentum, the median sale price of homes rose 6 percent, to $325,000 countywide. It is important to note that in 2019, in January through September sales amounted to $295 million dollars, compared to $456 million dollars this year to date. The 2020-2021 market expansion was significant.
