West Virginia families won in court on Thursday when the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia gave the new Hope Scholarship the green light. It’s an amazing story. In early 2019, West Virginia had no school choice programs. When the legislature considered a limited school choice bill, teachers unions went on strike to block it. Later that summer, lawmakers approved open enrollment and just three charter schools. Then came 2021. West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship education savings account program, open to nearly every student in the state, was the crown jewel. The Hope Scholarship would allow families to use state education funding for a variety of eligible expenses, including tuition, tutoring, and educational services and therapies.

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO