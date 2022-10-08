Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Week 7 rewind: 2A No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth beats 3A No. 3 Williamsville for first time since 2018
MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth defense dramatically slowed the Williamsville offense on Friday but the Trojans still found themselves trailing late. The Bullets, who have averaged 46 points a game, led 20-10 as the third quarter ended but Maroa head coach Josh Jostes wasn't feeling anxious. "Our goal was to...
Herald & Review
Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Score no more: Jacksonville Routt Catholic's defense is flawless in stopping Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0
A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt Catholic handle Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8. Last season, Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 7, 2021 at Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 24,...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Herald & Review
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Herald & Review
Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
Herald & Review
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
Herald & Review
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area. Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Art and the School of Theatre and Dance has several performances of “Middletown” this weekend. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday...
