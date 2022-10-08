ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey, TX

Aubrey takes down Van Alstyne to stay undefeated in district

By Jillian Nachtigal For the Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago

In the battle for the first-place spot in 5-4A Division II, Aubrey picked up a crucial 35-14 win Friday against the only other team that was undefeated in district play.

The Chaparrals (5-2, 3-0 in district) won each of their last four games, scoring an average of 58 points and holding their opponents to an average of only 9 points. After last week's win, Aubrey was ranked No. 10 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings for Class 4A Division II.

