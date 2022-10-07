Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indy DPW Holiday updates
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide …. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days. Family remembers Indy father and son...
cbs4indy.com
IHA tells employees about hack
Indianapolis Housing Agency tells employees about ransomware attack that hit the public housing agency. Indianapolis Housing Agency tells employees about ransomware attack that hit the public housing agency. Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team …. The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11...
cbs4indy.com
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
cbs4indy.com
New deadly hit-and-run record
IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. IMPD urging drivers to be more vigilant after the city sees more than 20 people killed in hit-and-run crashes. Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide …. Man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Frost ahead Sunday morning for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning will feature frost across Indiana as temperatures drop Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A frost advisory is in effect across Central Indiana late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As temperatures drop into the 30s overnight, and winds begin to calm down, areas of frost will form. Put away sensitive plants or cover them up tonight ahead of your evening plans.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne antiviolence groups team up to seek solutions
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis saw a violent start to the month of October, with 11 people killed in shootings in the first seven days of the month. As many seek solutions, groups like the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are putting boots on the ground as part of efforts to reduce and prevent crime, address the root causes of it, and work to stop the cycle of violence and they’re seeing results.
cbs4indy.com
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
cbs4indy.com
2 banks robbed within an hour on north side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating reported robberies at two Chase banks Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, someone attempted to or successfully robbed the Chase bank at 702 E. 86th Street just after 12:30 p.m. Less than one hour later, at 1:25 p.m., IMPD got word...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP
GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana offers tutoring grants to help kids most impacted by learning loss
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education is offering tutoring grants to help kids most affected by COVID-19 learning loss. As a superintendent, Matt Prusiecki is all too familiar with the challenge of getting kids caught up since COVID. “It’s not only going as fast as we used to...
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dies in off-roading accident
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died Saturday night after losing control of his off-road vehicle and crashing in Martinsville. 30-year-old Jacob Mayes of Martinsville was riding his ORV near the 2200 block of Wilber Road when the incident occurred. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to the area around 9:45 p.m. for an accident with serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Indy firefighters save 3 teens on ‘exploration day’ trapped in old building
INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers were rescued by Indianapolis firefighters Sunday afternoon after the stairs of an old building they were exploring on the city’s near north side collapsed. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of 22nd and N. Meridian streets for...
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
cbs4indy.com
4 shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — At least four people were shot in three overnight separate shootings across the Indianapolis area Saturday. The first incident occurred in the 3300 block of West 10th Street just after 12:30 a.m. IMPD was dispatched to the area on report of shots fired. When IMPD arrived, they located one male consistent with injuries with gunshot wound(s). After continuing to survey the area, police found a second male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). Both victims are said to be in stable condition.
cbs4indy.com
2 men shot early Saturday on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after two men were shot early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side. Police say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, just east of Tibbs Avenue. Officers located the two men with apparent gunshot...
cbs4indy.com
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
cbs4indy.com
Paco’s Taqueria CEO reflects on journey to U.S. and business
INDIANAPOLIS — Along North Keystone Avenue, the festive décor of Paco’s Taqueria helps tell a unique story. “So many challenges, but also it has a little bit of me back then,” said CEO Seni Gonzalez. Gonzalez was only 14 when she came to the U.S. from...
cbs4indy.com
2 people killed in Morgan County shooting Sunday afternoon
CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
cbs4indy.com
1 man dead after Sunday morning shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson have begun a homicide investigation after a male victim, who later died from his injuries, was found shot Sunday morning in an apartment near Jackson Park. APD officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fulton Street, which is near...
Comments / 0