Columbia Heights, MN

Centaurs shut out at home by Columbia Heights

By Race Archibald
Sun Post
 2 days ago

Last week, the Brooklyn Center Centaurs overcame a 22-8 deficit at halftime to defeat Minneapolis Roosevelt 42-40 in overtime for their first win of the season.

Looking to carry momentum from that win on Sept. 29, they hosted Columbia Heights Friday night, another team with one win this season.

Instead of finding their rhythm on offense, they were shut out against the Hylanders in a 34-0 loss. Once their running game was neutralized, Columbia Heights (2-4) was able to tee off on the passing game, to which the Centaurs struggled to move the chains.

In addition to struggling on offense, they turned the ball over frequently or had some miscues on special teams that set them up in poor field position.

Brooklyn Center (1-5) went down right away as the Hylanders scored on their opening drive. Running back Saveon Harvey punched in his first score of the day from a yard out.

On the Centaurs’ first offensive possession, quarterback Deshaun Pongsak was intercepted. It was an early momentum killer, especially since the play before they recovered a muffed punt. Columbia Heights scored again from a rushing touchdown, this time from quarterback Matt Rockwell on a 5-yard scramble to make it 14-0.

Brooklyn Center’s struggles continued as Gabriel Morales fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return. The ball rolled out of bounds, but they were set up on their own 10-yard line. Penalties and a lack of yards had them punting deep in their end zone, which barely escaped their own 20.

But the Centaurs’ defense picked the team up in the second quarter, forcing a fumble from tight end Anthony Vazpuez and shutting down the Hylanders’ offense in the quarter. It was needed because the offense was still figuring things out.

It was in the second quarter when Brooklyn Center had their best scoring opportunity. They worked the ball into the red zone at the 7-yard line. They faced a fourth and goal situation, but Pongsak’s pass fell incomplete.

The Centaurs would never get that close to the end zone again.

Columbia Heights didn’t extend their lead until late in the third quarter from Harvey’s second touchdown of the game from a short run. They led 21-0 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. That touchdown was set up by a Brooklyn Center turnover.

On third and long from inside their own 20, the snap to Pongsak was low and away from him. The ball incidentally bounced off a nearby official, which may have ruined the Centaurs’ chance to recover the fumble. It was just one of those nights where the ball wasn’t bouncing their way. The Hylanders’ touchdown came on the next play. The Hylanders fell on the loose ball at the 3-yard line.

Columbia Heights would capitalize on another special teams miscue by the Centaurs in the fourth. A fumbled snap caused Ben Diomande to try and run for a first down instead of punting the ball away, to little success. The Hylanders took over with plus field position. Harvey scored his third touchdown shortly after from 5 yards out, making it 28-0 with 8:30 left.

Their final score came on a pick-six by Lamar Cunningham with just over a minute left in the game.

The running game just hasn’t been there for Brooklyn Center this season. Running back Mack Stingley is their leading rusher, but only has 75 yards on 16 attempts. It has put too much pressure on the passing game, which has flashed at times. Pongsak entered the game with 827 yards passing and 11 touchdowns. Leading receiver Tavionte Powell has 34 catches for 515 yards and 8 scores.

But against Columbia Heights, the passing attack fell flat, leaving their offense searching for answers.

Their next contest is against St. Paul Harding/Humboldt on the road Friday, Oct. 14.

Sun Post

Brooklyn Center, MN
