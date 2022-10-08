Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Terra Backer Says Legal Battles Are Preventing Crypto Payouts to UST Holders
The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) is explaining why it hasn’t paid back small holders of its collapsed stablecoin coin TerraUSD (UST). The LFG, a non-profit organization built to support the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, says that ongoing legal battles have made accomplishing that promise impossible for the time being. “Since...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Exploded in the Last 24 Hours
A popular crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and an altcoin that has skyrocketed over the last day. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that he doesn’t think the king crypto is currently at a level where it’s a good investment.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says XRP Has One of Best-Looking Charts in Crypto, Updates Outlook on Chainlink and Solana
A closely followed analyst known for making timely Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin calls says XRP is one of the strongest assets in the crypto markets. In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as DonAlt says that he’s ready to scoop up XRP in case the crypto markets witness another sell-off event.
cryptogazette.com
Ripple Boom: XRP Has One Of The Best Charts In Crypto
Ripple has been making headlines all over the place for the past years, and this is due to the success of the project and its massive adoption. Now, XRP is also in the news due to the great chart that the coin has. XRP chart is praised by an important...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Ethereum Rival Showing Strength, Predicts Double-Digit Gains for Polygon and Chainlink
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is expressing bullish sentiment for an Ethereum (ETH) rival and two popular altcoins. Van de Poppe tells his 630,200 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain BNB Chain (BNB) is showing “strength” and could rally up to $325, a gain of about 14% from current levels.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways
As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023. The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Massive Impulse Breakout for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto trader and analyst is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) will see a major impulse breakout of the price within months. The pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,700 Twitter followers he expects BTC to experience a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts One Crypto Sector Will Financialize Every Single Asset
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says one sector of the crypto industry will be responsible for monetizing all assets and putting them on the blockchain. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO predicts that people will eventually find a way to tokenize all of their assets and possessions in an effort to capture value.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What Could Trigger the Next Parabolic Bitcoin (BTC) Rally, According to Quant Analyst
A widely followed quant analyst is revealing what he believes could be the catalyst that sparks the next parabolic rally for Bitcoin (BTC). Crypto Quant chief executive Ki Young Ju tells his 306,200 Twitter followers that the massive influx of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to crypto exchanges could signal the beginning of a new Bitcoin bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
dailyhodl.com
Smartphones Could Be What Sparks Mass Crypto Adoption, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s How
A widely followed crypto analyst says that smartphones could onboard huge waves of new users to the world of digital assets. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers says that simplified mobile crypto wallets could be what causes the public to embrace virtual assets. “If you can simplify...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
Comments / 0