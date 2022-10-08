ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

dailyhodl.com

Terra Backer Says Legal Battles Are Preventing Crypto Payouts to UST Holders

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) is explaining why it hasn’t paid back small holders of its collapsed stablecoin coin TerraUSD (UST). The LFG, a non-profit organization built to support the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem, says that ongoing legal battles have made accomplishing that promise impossible for the time being. “Since...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain Analysis#Web3 Investment
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
MARKETS
cryptogazette.com

Ripple Boom: XRP Has One Of The Best Charts In Crypto

Ripple has been making headlines all over the place for the past years, and this is due to the success of the project and its massive adoption. Now, XRP is also in the news due to the great chart that the coin has. XRP chart is praised by an important...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says One Ethereum Rival Showing Strength, Predicts Double-Digit Gains for Polygon and Chainlink

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe is expressing bullish sentiment for an Ethereum (ETH) rival and two popular altcoins. Van de Poppe tells his 630,200 Twitter followers that the smart contract-enabled blockchain BNB Chain (BNB) is showing “strength” and could rally up to $325, a gain of about 14% from current levels.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

