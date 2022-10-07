ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Funding available in Johnson County for childcare consultation services for immigrant and refugee in-home childcare providers

johnsoncountyiowa.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
sun-courier.com

Operation Threshold now accepting energy assistance applications

Starting October 3, 2022 households in Grundy, Black Hawk, and Buchanan counties with someone age 60 or over, or with someone who has a disabling condition, or a household with a disconnect notice can apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). All other households can apply starting November 1, 2022. Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their hearing provider to help offset their winter heating costs.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
County
Johnson County, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Service said it is investigating a report of a dog bite, and is asking for help finding the owner of the dog. In a press release, Animal Services said a person reported being bitten by the dog at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid Cpr
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
kdat.com

Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City

America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Bet on Yourself: Ferentz Offense Trolls Hawkeye Fans

Breaking news: Quicker than Wisconsin could axe Paul Chryst, Gary Barta has just re-upped Kirk and Brian Ferentz through 2039. Or, maybe, it just feels that way. As the Hawkeyes labor through an uninspiring fall campaign (with our wretched offense sinking to new lows on an almost weekly basis), you realize just how handcuffed we are to la familia Ferentz. In case anyone needs a reminder, Kirk is counting them checks through the 2029 season. And for those eyeing the buyout language for proverbial shits and giggles, Ferentz would collect $6 million for every remaining year on his contract.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy