Funding available in Johnson County for childcare consultation services for immigrant and refugee in-home childcare providers

sun-courier.com
Operation Threshold now accepting energy assistance applications
Starting October 3, 2022 households in Grundy, Black Hawk, and Buchanan counties with someone age 60 or over, or with someone who has a disabling condition, or a household with a disconnect notice can apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). All other households can apply starting November 1, 2022. Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their hearing provider to help offset their winter heating costs.
KCRG.com
Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services starts its coat, gloves, and hats donation drive this week through October 31st. It was something Zayn Watson-Pierce has been thinking about a lot this fall as temperatures start to drop. “I’m worried about where I am going to sleep, the...
KBUR
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Animal Service said it is investigating a report of a dog bite, and is asking for help finding the owner of the dog. In a press release, Animal Services said a person reported being bitten by the dog at the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
KCRG.com
Linn County Sheriff’s office warns of scammers using employee names
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scammers using the actual names of Sheriff’s Office employees and advising the victims that they have missed jury duty and now have a warrant issued for their arrest. Victims are then told they...
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
KCRG.com
Two sentenced to federal prison in Cedar Rapids heroin and fentanyl wiretap case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two men were sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after distributing large quantities of heroin laced with fentanyl. A wiretap investigation shows that in 2021 31-year-old Jerry Banghart and 27-year-old Thomas May were identified as tap callers to a heroin distributor in Cedar Rapids named Brian Dennis.
KCRG.com
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
KCRG.com
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
Iowa man ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ in mother’s slaying
A 54-year-old Davenport man who killed his mother in 2021 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records say Andrew Rupp Sr. killed his mother, Dianne Rupp, 77, in her Davenport bedroom sometime after 9 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 15, 2021. Judge Jeffrey Bert on Thursday signed a 38-page order […]
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
KCRG.com
A delicious soup recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares her favorite soup recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Works well for people who say they don’t like soup. This soup also freezes really well and can be meal prepped in advance. You can even freeze in single serve portions. A...
goiowaawesome.com
Bet on Yourself: Ferentz Offense Trolls Hawkeye Fans
Breaking news: Quicker than Wisconsin could axe Paul Chryst, Gary Barta has just re-upped Kirk and Brian Ferentz through 2039. Or, maybe, it just feels that way. As the Hawkeyes labor through an uninspiring fall campaign (with our wretched offense sinking to new lows on an almost weekly basis), you realize just how handcuffed we are to la familia Ferentz. In case anyone needs a reminder, Kirk is counting them checks through the 2029 season. And for those eyeing the buyout language for proverbial shits and giggles, Ferentz would collect $6 million for every remaining year on his contract.
