This week’s Athlete of the Week is Valere Zavala, a senior at Hoover High School. She has been playing since she was younger, and was inspired to play tennis because she wanted to become an athlete. She believes that tennis is sort of underrated compared to all of the other sports, so out of all the options, she chose to play tennis. To be able to play tennis, she thinks of it not just playing tennis but more of motivating her teammates so they can all improve together, to create a better bond among each other. Her favorite thing about tennis is to be able to help her teammates and help herself to grow and get better everyday at practices and games because there is always room for improvement. From most of her efforts, she is hoping to be able to receive a scholarship from colleges. Even if it is her last year playing tennis, it just means new beginnings for college.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO