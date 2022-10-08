ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Orangeburg, SC
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops during postgame celebration with his team

Shane Beamer got the last laugh Saturday night after South Carolina’s upset 24-14 win over Kentucky. During South Carolina’s postgame celebration, Beamer also brought up Mark Stoops’ SEC Media Days comments. “Make sure we’re classy in our postgame with the media,” Beamer told his team. “At SEC...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mark Stoops
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
LEXINGTON, KY
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
bccolonels.com

Is Lexington Safe?

“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday

Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy