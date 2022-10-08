Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Carolina Earns Several Ranked Votes
While South Carolina didn't make the top-25 this week, they began to receive consideration.
REACTION: South Carolina Wins Rock Fight
South Carolina escapes Lexington, Kentucky with a road SEC win, something they've never been able to say during head coach Shane Beamer's tenure.
Recruits React To South Carolina's Win
South Carolina's monumental win was met with resounding approval from Gamecock recruits.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
As the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Kentucky Wildcats, we here at Gamecocks Digest will bring you live updates from the day's events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: Kaiya Sheron Speaks Following First Career Start in 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina at home on Saturday night. Sheron made his first career start as a redshirt freshman, filling in for Will Levis, who was unable to play due to a turf toe injury. Sheron talked how ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Mark Stoops during postgame celebration with his team
Shane Beamer got the last laugh Saturday night after South Carolina’s upset 24-14 win over Kentucky. During South Carolina’s postgame celebration, Beamer also brought up Mark Stoops’ SEC Media Days comments. “Make sure we’re classy in our postgame with the media,” Beamer told his team. “At SEC...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
Kentucky’s 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule Key Matchups
After his No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats lost 79-85 to No. 15 seed St. Peters in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, John Calipari started his offseason earlier than he would’ve liked – and it was a busy offseason to say the least. Calipari got reigning National Player of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
International movement to clean up chemical weapons mounts on small-town leadership
In 1984, the U.S. military announced that an international treaty committed them to destroying all of the country’s stored chemical weapons. This is how many citizens of Madison County, Kentucky, home of the Bluegrass Army Depot, first learned that more than 500 tons of nerve agents were stored in their community.
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
bccolonels.com
Is Lexington Safe?
“Breaking news! There has been another shooting in Lexington, Kentucky.” This announcement has been on the news more than once in the past few months. There have been thirty-seven homicides this year in Lexington. Thirty-two of the thirty-seven have been gun-related, which matches the record that was set a year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
Kentucky Brewery Hosting Wild Bat Fest with Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
October is finally here, and there is no better time of year to celebrate our favorite spooky animals, bats!. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually pollinators?. USDA.gov...
Sen. Reggie Thomas of Lexington to be keynote speaker at Rotary Club of Florence on Monday
Senate Minority Caucus chair Reggie Thomas of Lexington will be keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Florence meeting on Monday. Guests are welcome. Reginald L. Thomas was elected to the Kentucky State Senate to represent the 13th District of Fayette County in a special election in 2013. He took his oath of office and began service in January 2014. He was elected to Senate Democratic Leadership as Caucus Chair by his democratic colleagues in 2020.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0