BC Comes Up Short Against Notre Dame
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College lost to Notre Dame 1-3 on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles lost by scores of 29-27, 25-21 and 25-23. BC now moves to 13-7 on the season and 1-5 in the ACC while Notre Dame improves to 7-9 overall and 2-4 on the conference.
Boston College Drops Primetime Tilt vs. No. 5 Clemson
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College fell, 31-3, on Saturday night at home against #5/5 Clemson in the annual Red Bandanna Game, presented by Empower. Phil Jurkovec finished the game completing 19-of-40 passes for 188 yards. He completed passes to seven different receivers, led by Zay Flowers' eight catches for 75 yards. Jaelen Gill and Pat Garwo each logged three catches on the night.
