Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Night” game were:

0-5-5

(zero, five, five)

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:. (seven, four, six; Fireball: six) (one, three, one, two; Fireball: nine)
LOTTERY
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. Gienger, who also won the same contest in Northern California in 2020, broke a record set last week in New York where a grower raised a massive pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state’s limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he was arrested Saturday night following a crash, according to the records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08%. Henry told arresting officers he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” held at a downtown Fort Wayne theater, the records state. The mayor was swaying, had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was argumentative, according to an arrest report. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when he drove left of center Saturday night and struck another car. The woman driving the other car was not injured.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money to help fund development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday in state court by Jim Waide, an attorney representing Austin Garrett Smith, a nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, criticized Waide’s effort. “This subpoena is a legal tool being misused for political purposes,” Quin told The Associated Press on Monday. “We will respond in due course.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
COLORADO STATE
Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.
WASHINGTON STATE
Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the Rio Grande Valley red,” said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, kicking off a rally in the Texas border city of Harlingen. As Democrats embark on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America’s biggest red state, Republicans are taking a swing of their own: making a play for the mostly Hispanic southern border on Nov. 8 after years of writing off the region that is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats.
TEXAS STATE
California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Australian company opens cobalt mine in eastern Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (AP) — Officials with an Australian company’s newly opened cobalt mine in east-central Idaho say it could soon produce enough of the key ingredient in lithium batteries to build 400,000 electric vehicles annually. Officials with Jervois Global Limited held an opening ceremony last week at the remote, underground mine located in the Salmon River Mountains on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Officials said the mine will likely start operating at full capacity early in 2023, producing about 2,000 tons of cobalt. On its website, the company said it wants to “become the leading global supplier of responsibly sourced cobalt and nickel materials to serve both the battery and chemicals markets, and to provide a secure, reliable supply to customers in the face of geopolitical and other risks.” President Joe Biden in March directed the Defense Department to consider at least five metals — lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese — as essential to national security and authorized steps to bolster domestic supplies. U.S. officials want to reduce reliance on China and other countries for metals needed for electric vehicles and clean-energy storage systems.
IDAHO STATE
Dynamite truck explosion at quarry sends 5 to hospital

MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a hospital and four others were taken by road for medical treatment; there was no immediate word on their injuries or conditions. State police and a fire marshal are investigating the blast.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
