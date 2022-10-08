ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

KEYC

Mankato East tops Mankato West in Section 2AA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ soccer teams squared off in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday. The game was a stalemate for most of the match, but Juan Rojas came up with the big goal to give the Cougars the lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, MN
North Mankato, MN
North Mankato, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Kickboxing punches way to popularity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

UMN service workers to potentially strike

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet authorities search for missing person

NICOLLET, MN
KEYC

Drought creates headaches for farmers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. This year’s theme is ‘Make Mental Health and Well-Being for all a Global Priority.’. There’s been more discussion about mental health over the last decade than...
MANKATO, MN

