Mankato East puts on a show in opening round of Section 2AA Playoffs
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Worthington in the opening round of the Section 2AA tournament Tuesday. The Cougars went on to win 14-0. Mankato East will play Jordan Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals.
Mankato East tops Mankato West in Section 2AA Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ soccer teams squared off in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday. The game was a stalemate for most of the match, but Juan Rojas came up with the big goal to give the Cougars the lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation.
Cleveland tops Madelia in straight sets
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Clippers hosted the Madelia Blackhawks in volleyball Tuesday evening. The Clippers would go on to win in straight sets.
Meet Jeremy Poland: Sandwich artist by day, musician by night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa introduced us to Jeremy Poland, a sandwich artist by day and a musician by night. Visit Poland’s website for more information or check out his music on Spotify.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry.
Kickboxing punches way to popularity
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - From the different variations of the sport to its overall benefits, one local gym is highlighting all that kickboxing has to offer. Kelsey and Lisa got their own lesson Monday on Kato Living on the basics of kickboxing at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Mankato.
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament
Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and Mankato community members are hoping to use the day as an opportunity to educate and discuss the history of our own land.
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
UMN service workers to potentially strike
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
Nicollet authorities search for missing person
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. This year’s theme is ‘Make Mental Health and Well-Being for all a Global Priority.’. There’s been more discussion about mental health over the last decade than...
