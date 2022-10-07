Read full article on original website
Related
North Point tops Huntingtown on the road
The North Point Eagles came into Huntingtown Friday night and made a statement on the Hurricanes’ senior night, riding a wave of momentum built over the last few weeks.
Effingham Co. extends football win streak. Why the Rebels are surging in region play.
SPRINGFIELD – During Effingham County’s first possession Friday night, Rebel wide receiver Keion Wallace got behind the Grovetown defense with no one within 20 yards. Quarterback Nate Hayes threw a perfect pass, but Wallace dropped it. The three-star recruit made the home crowd forget that one gaffe with...
North Marion girls soccer continues to refine amidst blowout victories
After dropping 1-0 contest to Gladstone, the Huskies are making strides to eliminate mistakes in pursuit of league titleIn the second contest of the year against Gladstone on Sept. 15, North Marion girls soccer fell from the unbeaten ranks. On the wrong side of a 1-0 result, coach Ben Bonser said it wasn't a total collapse or anything significant. It was a little thing. "We had opportunities in that (Gladstone) game as well. We just didn't finish," Bonser said. "It's finishing the opportunities that we do have and then not making mistakes. It wasn't a giant mistake, but our...
Comments / 0