Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota secretary of state race draws national attention, spending from Democrats
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The battle for Minnesota secretary of state isn't usually a high-profile race, but this year the election is gaining national attention - and cash. DFL incumbent Steve Simon faces GOP challenger Kim Crockett, who's trailing Simon in the latest Star Tribune poll by eight points. One Democratic-aligned group "Safe Accessible Fair Election," which is affiliated with Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, is spending more than $1.5 million running dozens of ads on Twin Cities television stations, according to public filings submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.This is unusual in Minnesota. ...
KEYC
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Central College in North Mankato. The City of Mankato wants to hear residents’ thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at...
KEYC
Democrats in Minnesota hoping to make the most of a second chance
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - You’re about to see a lot more of Jeff Ettinger. In the weeks leading up to the election, he plans on ramping up ads in the hopes of making up those 5 thousand or so votes that handed Congressman Brad Finstad the victory back in August.
KEYC
Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election
With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
KEYC
City of Mankato to hold open roundtable sessions about affordable housing needs
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato wants to hear residents’ thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. Today, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions. The first will be at 1 p.m. and the second at 3...
redlakenationnews.com
Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats
ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. Section 2AA Girls' Soccer Tournament: Mankato East vs. Worthington. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato United Way hosts sex trafficking prevention...
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
KEYC
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
KEYC
Mankato community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The city officially recognized the holiday in 2018, and Monday wraps up a week of celebration and conversation. Organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day events say that the purpose is to educate about the rich history of people...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Objection! Minnesota AG candidates overstate violent crime spike, prosecutor staffing
(FOX 9) - Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's record is the focus of new television ads from his campaign and his rival, Republican Jim Schultz, and both overplay their hands as they seek to convince voters. Ellison won the office in 2018 with a 3.9-percentage point margin, the closest statewide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myaustinminnesota.com
Area agronomist discusses soybean and corn harvests in southeastern Minnesota
Minnesota had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 9th, according to the latest Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Much of that fieldwork has included the soybean harvest, and KAUS News spoke with Josh Schofner, Field Agronomist with Pioneer in southeastern Minnesota who stated that the soybean harvest in this part of the state is wrapping up, and he added that yield-wise, the crop could be better than anticipated based on the growing season…
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Minnesota Revenue Report Suggests Even Larger Budget Surplus
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Comments / 0