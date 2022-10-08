ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota secretary of state race draws national attention, spending from Democrats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The battle for Minnesota secretary of state isn't usually a high-profile race, but this year the election is gaining national attention - and cash.  DFL incumbent Steve Simon faces GOP challenger Kim Crockett, who's trailing Simon in the latest Star Tribune poll by eight points.  One Democratic-aligned group "Safe Accessible Fair Election," which is affiliated with Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, is spending more than $1.5 million running dozens of ads on Twin Cities television stations, according to public filings submitted to the Federal Communications Commission.This is unusual in Minnesota.  ...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Central College in North Mankato. The City of Mankato wants to hear residents’ thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. Lamplighter lives on 209 Pub and Grill. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election

With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats

ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. Section 2AA Girls' Soccer Tournament: Mankato East vs. Worthington. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato United Way hosts sex trafficking prevention...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The city officially recognized the holiday in 2018, and Monday wraps up a week of celebration and conversation. Organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day events say that the purpose is to educate about the rich history of people...
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Area agronomist discusses soybean and corn harvests in southeastern Minnesota

Minnesota had 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 9th, according to the latest Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition report from the USDA. Much of that fieldwork has included the soybean harvest, and KAUS News spoke with Josh Schofner, Field Agronomist with Pioneer in southeastern Minnesota who stated that the soybean harvest in this part of the state is wrapping up, and he added that yield-wise, the crop could be better than anticipated based on the growing season…
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Revenue Report Suggests Even Larger Budget Surplus

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota finished the first quarter of its fiscal year with nearly $300 million more revenue than anticipated. A quarterly report issued by the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows total net general fund revenues for the three-month period. that ended in September were just over $7 billion. That is $289 million, or 4.3%, above the level that was predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast in February.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE

