Poplarville, MS

Brothers provide boost to Poplarville in win over previously unbeaten Lawrence County

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Family doesn’t just matter at Poplarville — it wins football games.

The Hornets (6-1, 2-0) drubbed the previously undefeated Lawrence County Cougars at home, 47-18, behind the the continued success of two pairs of brothers.

Senior quarterback Matt Will guided an offense that found the end zone seven times while his twin brother, Mark, led a defense that held the Cougars to just two scores in the first three quarters.

“You can coach a lifetime and maybe never coach kids as hard working and with as good of leadership as those two guys have,” Poplarville coach Jay Beech said after the game.

And it doesn’t end with them. The Jarvis brothers have come up big in the running back room and provided a boost to a group that already boasts the powerful Maurice Travis.

“Both sets of brothers are real influential on our team,” said Beech, who watched as one Jarvis stepped up for the other in the backfield.

Normally, it’s Avan Jarvis darting through defenses. The senior came into the night with a team-high 712 rushing yards, but had to watch from the sideline as he recovers from an illness.

His brother, Benny, shredded the Cougars with three touchdowns in his stead.

“(Benny) stepped up and did his job and won the game,” Avan said.

“Avan Jarvis has been a workhorse for us all year and just came down with an illness this week... his brother, Benny Jarvis, man what a night,” Matt Will said. “Just to step up like that in a position he hasn’t really played all year and play. They’re both very athletic and work hard so it’s been pretty cool to see them play.”

The Jarvis brothers have now scored 16 combined touchdowns this year. Benny Jarvis and Travis combined to score four touchdowns of 20-plus yards against the Cougars (6-1, 1-1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnF6o_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville runningback Maurice Travis runs the ball down the field during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

“It feels good to play with my brother,” Benny said. “I’ve been wanting to play with him for a long time so when I get the chance, it feels good.”

On the other side, Mark Will’s defense held an LCHS team that was averaging more than 42 points per game to fewer than half its average, alleviating all pressure from the Hornets’ offense.

“Seeing how hard (Matt’s) worked and seeing it pay off, scoring touchdowns, making great plays, just an unbelievable feeling,” Mark Will said.

Matt Will scored two rushing touchdowns and doubled his passing touchdown season total with scoring tosses to Travis and Benny Jarvis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWOKx_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville quarterback Matt Will runs the ball down the field during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

The defense forced and recovered three fumbles, two of which came with the Cougars’ offense in plus-territory.

“It’s been really fun, I wish we were both on the same side of the ball,” Matt Will said. “It’s been really cool watching him play. This has been such a fun team to play with.”

The win leaves the Hornets and Columbia as the last remaining Region 7-4A teams without a district loss. Poplarville is searching for its fifth district title in the Beech era and is on track to make its 11th straight playoff appearance.

“One thing is for sure, Poplarville football is not slowing down anytime soon,” Mark Will said.

The Hornets go on the road next week to face Forrest County Agricultural in the third game of their six-game district schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aopTa_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville’s Levi Jones (#28) congratulates quarterback Matt Will after his touchdown during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVJWa_0iQwH4iR00
Lawrence County’s Kannon Cato scores a touchdown against Poplarville at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oMAc_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville’s Aden Dedeaux pulls on Lawrence County’s Wesley Harris’ facemask, causing him to drop the ball, during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmacY_0iQwH4iR00
Lawrence County’s Wesley Harris runs the ball down the field during a game against Poplarville at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfpfR_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville quarterback Matt Will gets sacked by Lawrence County during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzwiK_0iQwH4iR00
Poplarville runningback Maurice Travis runs the ball down the field during a game against Lawrence County at Poplarville High School in Poplarville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

