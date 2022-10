EMPIRE, La. (AP) — One man died and two were seriously injured during the weekend when their boat hit a rock jetty and threw all three onto the rocks in southeastern Louisiana, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. One man remained hospitalized and the other had been released from University Hospital New Orleans, enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said in an email. Agents were notified of the crash in the Empire Canal at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, was recovered around 45 minutes later, the department said in a news release. Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the cause of the accident for the 18-foot (5.5-meter) boat, and the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

EMPIRE, LA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO