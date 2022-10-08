Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
See how the Memorial Titans stack up against Goose Creek Memorial
The Memorial Titans will put their undefeated record on the line as the Goose Creek Memorial Ganders come to Memorial Stadium this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Titans are ranked No. 4 in the state. The Titans (6-0, 4-0 in District 8-5A Division I) are coming...
thepostnewspaper.net
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
houstoniamag.com
Houston's 50 Best Restaurants
Whittling down our list to just 50 spots was nearly impossible—but we did it. itrus-cured fluke layered with pickled watermelon radish with Suero de Tigre on one side and spice pearls—representing the seven islands of the Mediterranean—on the other. Image: Zach Horst. Although Houston’s food scene has...
cw39.com
Wednesday night cold front could bring Houston’s first rain in weeks
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s three-week dry stretch could end soon as a cold front may deliver scattered thunderstorms. We need it! Houston’s IAH airport has only measured 0.16″ of rain since September 4th. Ahead of the front, there could be some isolated rain during the day...
KOCO
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 10 to 16, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 10 through Sunday, October 16, 2022. This week, catch indie rockstars, the debut tour of a Grammy-winning artist, the start of spooky season concerts, and more. Want to dig deeper for live concerts...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County
Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
fox26houston.com
What was that loud boom?
The Pasadena Police Department conducted a bombing exercise at the Pasadena police range. The range is located at 6600 Genoa Red Bluff Road. The exercise consisted of six detonations that were heard around the area. The Pasadena Police Department conducted the bombing exercise around 2 P.M. Tuesday afternoon.
