Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Night” game were:

1-3-7-2

(one, three, seven, two)

