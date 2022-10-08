Read full article on original website
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.
10pm Sportscast Monday, October 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg girls soccer team heads into Tuesday’s “AA” semi’s as a high-scoring team. Head Coach Eric Christensen tells us why. The Tigers Riley Christensen won the boys state “AA” golf title as a freshman. And the Winner Warriors just keep winning playing power football.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 7 (10-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The past weekend of pigskin some of the biggest crowds of this, or any, football season turn out to watch preps push for the postseason and see the renewal of South Dakota’s biggest in-state college rivalry. We look back at some of...
Jackrabbits’ confident defense is dominating
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coming into South Dakota State’s 2022 football season all the buzz was around an offense filled with some of the top talent in the FCS. Yet it’s been the Jackrabbit defense that has stolen the show, never more so than yesterday when they shut down arch rival South Dakota during a 28-3 victory.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Augustana University celebrating Viking Days 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is celebrating what they say is the best week of the year — Viking Days 2022. Augustana’s homecoming will go through Sunday. Viking Days 2022 festivities kicked off on Monday with a student event on the Morrison Commons patio...
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade. In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”. Some took part to spread joy about the Native...
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Britton-Hecla senior eager to help others and interested in pursuing the medical field
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Labeled as a true leader, Alyssa James is always the first to volunteer when needed at Britton-Hecla High School. “We love having Alyssa in the classroom, she’s always the first one to help out with things. She’s been in the student council all of her years, I believe. She’s definitely the one we go to when we need a helping hand at something. She’s a very intelligent young lady. She does very well in her classes,” said Britton-Hecla English teacher Jenna Peters.
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
Enjoy a day for women at the 16th annual Expo for Her
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of the Expo for Her Angela Ellerbroek about what to expect for the shopping event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will take place Friday, October 14th 12pm-8pm and Saturday, October 15th 9am-3pm.
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Some took part in the parade to spread the joy of Native American Day in a variety of...
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
