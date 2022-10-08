ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

07-20-25-27-35

(seven, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

