Little Rock, AR

Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home

A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Arkansas loses commitment from in-state 4-star 2024 RB

Arkansas, BYU network set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised on ESPN. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) aren’t ranked this week with both falling out of the polls. Arkansas dropped its third straight game of the season losing 40-17 to Mississippi State. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20. They also lost earlier in season to Oregon 41-20. Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 and Alabama 49-26.
Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Mills Middle Schoolers celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Channel 7's Brenda Lepenski visited and spoke to the students at Mills Middle School on Tuesday about Hispanic Heritage month. Prior to her coming upon the stage, the students played a trivia game on the prominent Hispanic figures throughout history. Brenda Lepenski and her family...
