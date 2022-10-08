Read full article on original website
Nick Smith, Arkansas hoops freshman, names one player not getting enough shine for Razorbacks
Nick Smith and Arkansas basketball are set to have a strong season. Smith highlights an incredibly impressive freshman class just arriving to Fayetteville. The 5-star is joined by fellow 5-stars Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh in what was the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class in 2022 just behind Duke.
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Arkansas loses commitment from in-state 4-star 2024 RB
Arkansas’ 2024 recruiting class took a hit this weekend. Braylen Russell, a 4-star in-state running back in the class of 2024, reopened his recruitment. Russell made his announcement Sunday on social media. “After consideration, I’d like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas,” Russell...
Arkansas, BYU network set
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised on ESPN. Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) aren’t ranked this week with both falling out of the polls. Arkansas dropped its third straight game of the season losing 40-17 to Mississippi State. BYU fell to Notre Dame 28-20. They also lost earlier in season to Oregon 41-20. Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 and Alabama 49-26.
Sam Pittman on Blood Disorder Caution Ahead of BYU + Injury Report, Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team is hitting pause on a grueling SEC slate to step out of conference play for a unique trip to BYU this week. It will be a tough test for the Razorbacks, who are riding a three-game losing streak, because the Cougars have been a top-25 team for much of the season. They fell out after a close loss to Notre Dame, but are still 4-2.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
Farmington family finds tarantula outside home during migration season
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — October brings all sorts of creepy creatures out into the streets, and here in Northwest Arkansas that includes some with eight legs. Lori Gold says her family was enjoying the day outside their Farmington home when they came across something out of the ordinary. " [My]...
Fort Smith police searching for missing teen
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long
HIGGINSON, Ark. — Freight is always moving across the country, but some feel how it’s regulated is a runaway train. Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives. Monday in Little Rock, the Arkansas House of Representatives Committee on Public Transportation discussed if […]
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Northwest Arkansas grassfire force several fire agencies to assist in extinguishing flames
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fire crews from several departments in Northwest Arkansas were working to extinguish a grassfire in Crawford County. According to officials, crews had to hustle to contain the fire due to buildings being in close range. The flames have now been contained but about 15 acres...
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Mills Middle Schoolers celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Channel 7's Brenda Lepenski visited and spoke to the students at Mills Middle School on Tuesday about Hispanic Heritage month. Prior to her coming upon the stage, the students played a trivia game on the prominent Hispanic figures throughout history. Brenda Lepenski and her family...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
