KWCH.com
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists
KWCH.com
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
KWCH.com
Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter. Deputy Carter Graduated from the...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
KWCH.com
Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska
KWCH.com
Arrangements released for Sedgwick Co. deputy killed in crash near Maize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released funeral arrangements for Deputy Sidnee Carter. The 22-year-old died in a crash near Maize last Friday night when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. West (at the intersection of 29th St. North) and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
KWCH.com
Wichita Fire Dept. continues search in deadly fire
Deputy Sidnee Carter died on Friday, October 7, 2022, when a vehicle ran a stop sign, crashing into her patrol vehicle near Maize.
KWCH.com
Slight increase reported with Wichita’s homeless count
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more people are experiencing homelessness in Wichita. While the increase in Wichita's homeless population has been gradual, it's a situation that impacts some businesses, especially in the downtown area.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall
People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
KWCH.com
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck
RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
KWCH.com
Investigators: Search reveals no additional deaths after fire near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flames shot into the sky late Saturday night with two homes on fire near downtown Wichita. Fire officials confirmed one person died following a search through debris. That search continued Monday in the 800 block of North Market. There was a concern the search would uncover...
Railroad maintenance closing street, intersection in north Wichita
The City of Wichita announced on Monday that BNSF Railroad is closing 21st Street between Broadway and Mosley, as well as the intersection of 20th Street and Topeka on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
