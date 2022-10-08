ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists

WICHITA, KS
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina

WICHITA, KS
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

WICHITA, KS
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska

WICHITA, KS
Arrangements released for Sedgwick Co. deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released funeral arrangements for Deputy Sidnee Carter. The 22-year-old died in a crash near Maize last Friday night when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. West (at the intersection of 29th St. North) and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Fire Dept. continues search in deadly fire

WICHITA, KS
Slight increase reported with Wichita’s homeless count

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more people are experiencing homelessness in Wichita. While the increase in Wichita’s homeless population has been gradual, it’s a situation that impacts some businesses, especially in the downtown area. For more than...
WICHITA, KS
MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfuctions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck she was driving malfunctioned. The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235. When she turned right...
WICHITA, KS
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children

THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without […]
WICHITA, KS
One person taken to Wichita hospital after Reno County wreck

RENO COUNTY — Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, Reno County deputies were flagged down by a person at 4th and Mohawk Road to report an accident they witnessed. A 37 year old female of Hutchinson was north bound on Mohawk Rd and drove straight through the “T” intersection leaving the roadway north of 4th. The vehicle was found approximately 1/8 mile off the road overturned in the ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and laying on the ground several feet from the vehicle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson Woman Seriously Injured in Early Tuesday Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were flagged down by a person at Fourth Ave. and Mohawk Rd early Tuesday morning to report an accident. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old female of Hutchinson was northbound on Mohawk Rd. when she drove through a “T” intersection. She then left the roadway north of Fourth Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS

