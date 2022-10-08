Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Sophia Woods’ scores two, Mahar field hockey draw with Southwick & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A three-goal third quarter gave Southwick field hockey the lead, but Mahar managed to salvage a 3-3 draw in the final quarter on Tuesday.
Westfield runs into red-hot, unbeaten Hampshire gymnastics team
WESTFIELD - Hampshire Regional gymnasts Hailey Raffa and Tessa Burke finished 1-2 in the all-around competition to help the Red Raiders stay unbeaten this season at 6-0. The Red Raiders took the top spot at their latest meet Tuesday night with a score of 134.95, defeating both the Westfield Bombers (121.05) and Agawam Brownies (118.8) at Westfield High.
Scoreboard: Agawam golf edges past West Springfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Agawam golf narrowly defeated West Springfield on Tuesday, 163-164. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Leaderboard: Ryan Downes shoots five under for Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Who had the best rounds Tuesday? Take a look at the golf leaderboard for each player who shot par or better on Oct. 11:
Wahconah's Kaley Birdies Last Hole to Win Berkshire Classic
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. -- Tim Kaley finished five strokes ahead of most of best high school golfers in Berkshire County. And one stroke ahead of the guy he really wanted to beat. Kaley, a sophomore at Wahconah, carded a 4-over round of 75 on Sunday to win the Berkshire Classic. His...
Scoreboard: Anibal Reyes’ hat-trick powers Renaissance boys soccer past Athol & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Renaissance used a first-half surge to catapult them to a 5-2 win over Athol on Tuesday for their first win of the season.
Fundraiser at Thunderbirds opener to honor life of Chicopee resident
For the second year in a row, supporters of Justice for Brie will fill the seats at the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener. Justice for Brie is an organization that celebrates the life of Brianne “Brie” Boisselle, a Chicopee resident who was killed in August of 2021.
Section of Route 116 down to one lane
AMHERST -- A section of Route 116 traversing Plum Brook will be down to one lane Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon to install a new pedestrian bridge across the brook. The section affected is from Mount Holyoke Drive southward to Pomeroy Lane. The public works department is advising motorists...
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
East Longmeadow man among 4 sentenced in tobacco trafficking conspiracy
Four men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Judge Mark G. Mastroianni for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic in contraband tobacco and evade taxes. Ravinder Arora, 60, of East Longmeadow, was sentenced on Oct. 7 to one year probation and restitution to be determined...
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
VIDEO: Sleuth of bears spotted together in Westfield
It's a common sight to see two to three bears together in western Massachusetts. However, over the weekend a Westfield resident shared video of five bears walking through the woods together.
Sen. Velis returns to alma mater with $1M federal aid check for Westfield High School
WESTFIELD — State Sen. John Velis visited Westfield High School on Oct. 11 with a presentation check for $1,005,000 earmarked from American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to upgrade the science labs and tennis courts, and to enhance security and safety at the school. The renovations...
Trailer fire put out in Southampton Sunday
The Southampton Fire Crew were called to a report of a trailer on fire.
Springfield man arrested for deadly pedestrian accident in Chicopee
One person has been arrested for a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee Saturday.
Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more regarding the pedestrian-involved crash that took place Saturday night on Springfield Street in Chicopee. The victim, Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee, died on scene. The driver accused of hitting him faced a judge Tuesday. Weichel was crossing the street Saturday night...
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
State trooper injured after crash with MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike
A Massachusetts State police officer has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket. The crash occurred on Tuesday when the police cruiser collided with a MassDOT truck on the west side of the highway near mile 20.8, David Procopio, a spokesperson for the state police told WWLP.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
