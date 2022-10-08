ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Westfield runs into red-hot, unbeaten Hampshire gymnastics team

WESTFIELD - Hampshire Regional gymnasts Hailey Raffa and Tessa Burke finished 1-2 in the all-around competition to help the Red Raiders stay unbeaten this season at 6-0. The Red Raiders took the top spot at their latest meet Tuesday night with a score of 134.95, defeating both the Westfield Bombers (121.05) and Agawam Brownies (118.8) at Westfield High.
WESTFIELD, MA
