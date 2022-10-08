Glen W. Peterson, 65, of Northfield, MN, passed away on October 3rd, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN, following complications from myelodysplastic syndrome. Glen was born January 13, 1957, in Los Angeles, CA to Lawrence Peterson and Arlene (Oliver Peterson) Bedner. The family moved to La Crosse, WI when Glen was two years old and he graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1975. While at Central he played clarinet in the school band and was a member of the men’s alpine ski team that made it to the Wisconsin State finals. Glen continued his education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in History.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO