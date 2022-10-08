Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Holmen cruises to three-set sweep over Logan
The Holmen Volleyball team continues to win in dominant fashion, as the Vikings improved to 11-1 in MVC play on Friday night with a three-set sweep over Logan. Holmen’s Kyla Christnovich led the way for her squad with 13 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...
news8000.com
Panthers preparing for biggest test in rival Aquinas
The West Salem football team lost to Onalaska on Opening Night, 14-13. The Panthers haven’t lost since. West Salem has reeled off seven straight wins since that evening, and now the Panthers control their own destiny in the Coulee Conference. On Friday night, they’ll take on an undefeated Aquinas team with a conference title up for grabs.
news8000.com
Constance “Connie” Strand
Constance Elaine Heaser Strand, age 84, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Fountain City, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Benedictine Living – St. Anne in Winona, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born July 24, 1938, to Evelyn (Cook) and Eugene Heaser at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She grew up on the family farm near Altura, and graduated with honors from Plainview High School in 1956.
news8000.com
Glen W. Peterson
Glen W. Peterson, 65, of Northfield, MN, passed away on October 3rd, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN, following complications from myelodysplastic syndrome. Glen was born January 13, 1957, in Los Angeles, CA to Lawrence Peterson and Arlene (Oliver Peterson) Bedner. The family moved to La Crosse, WI when Glen was two years old and he graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1975. While at Central he played clarinet in the school band and was a member of the men’s alpine ski team that made it to the Wisconsin State finals. Glen continued his education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in History.
news8000.com
Gerald J. “Jerry” Guentner
Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Guentner, 82, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife, Mary on October 2, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI., on February 16, 1940 to Joseph and Agnes (Johnson) Guentner. Jerry was a loving, generous and...
news8000.com
William B. Bandell
William B. Bandell, 80, of La Crosse, WI., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse. Bill was born in Black River Falls, WI., on October 14, 1941 to Forrest and Beatrice (Kersting) Bandell. For several years he worked at the Box Factory in...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
nbc15.com
Horse dies after being struck by semi in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse has died after walking into a road last week in Grant County and being struck by a semi truck, officials report Tuesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received information about the one-vehicle crash around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 6. The...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
news8000.com
Steven Kenneth Stach
Steven Kenneth Stach, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 22, 1947, to Kenneth and Joan (Cavadini) Stach of La Crosse, WI. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in La Crosse,...
news8000.com
Affinity Plus employees of Winona give back on ‘Plus It Forward Day’
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Bank workers across the United States are taking the day off for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but instead of leisure, employees of Affinity Plus in Winona–and all across Minnesota–are taking their day off to ‘Plus It Forward.’. Their day is jam-packed with...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County
MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
news8000.com
Ho-Chunk Nation, Sauk City community commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and community members in Sauk City gathered Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The Sauk tribe had a great village made up of 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people along the banks of the Wisconsin River for more than 40 years during the 1700s.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Deputies arrest man after chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man early Tuesday after they said he led them on a chase outside Beaver Dam. Officials said a deputy tried to stop the 33-year-old driver after he was seen driving 89 mph in a 65 mph on US Highway 151. Officials said the man initially did stop but sped away...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
