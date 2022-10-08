Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mount de Sales welcomes FPD
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers hosted the FPD Vikings on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-3) had lost three in a row. The Vikings (1-5) had lost five in a row. This was the region opener for both teams.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
Albany Herald
Prep Football Round-Up: No. 6-ranked Dougherty rolls past Columbus, secures playoff spot
COLUMBUS - The No.6-ranked Dougherty Trojans (7-0) scored 41 points in the first half and then held off the Columbus Blue Devils to win 54-24 Friday night in Columbus. The win assures the Trojans a spot in the state playoffs with three regular-season games remaining. Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis completed...
WALB 10
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See final scores for Week 8 below. And be sure to vote for Play of the Week!
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 8
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring six games that were covered on 10/8. (Game of the Week) – Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0. Terrell County 18, Miller County 13. Crisp County 37, Monroe 20. Dougherty 54, Columbus 24. Cairo 45, Hardaway 14.
sportsmic.com
Perry rolls past Griffin
Another opponent. Another dominating win for Perry. This time it was Griffin. The Bears were the host Saturday but fell badly 50-7 – the second half played via a running clock. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in 2-AAAA, 6-1 overall. Griffin fell to 1-2, 1-6. Perry never punted in...
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat
ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
55-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night at 9 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
WMAZ
Sheriff: More than 30 people arrested in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — Several people are in custody and dozens of cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis tells 13 WMAZ "30 to 40" people were arrested at Carolyn Crayton Park after law enforcement moved in on a weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-day." Davis says they'll have an exact number on the amount arrested and cited Monday morning.
WMAZ
Fun-loving Central Georgia couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Their parents said it would never last, but one Baldwin County couple is proving them wrong. Ted and Patsy Popp are ready to celebrate 70 years together next month. "We had been trying to get married for two years. I would go to the health...
