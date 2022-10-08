ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Central travels to ACE

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers went on the road to take on the ACE Gryphons on Friday night. The Gryphons (5-1, 2-1 in 2-AA) shut out Kendrick 42-0 last week and were scoring 47 points per game. The Chargers lost 47-0 to Northeast last week. They were allowing 35 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: West Laurens visits Westside

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders traveled to Macon to take on the Westside Seminoles Friday. The Raiders (1-4) had been shut out three times this season. The Seminoles (4-1) lost to Perry last week but were averaging 38 points per game.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mount de Sales welcomes FPD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers hosted the FPD Vikings on Friday night. The Cavaliers (2-3) had lost three in a row. The Vikings (1-5) had lost five in a row. This was the region opener for both teams.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
DUBLIN, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 8

SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring six games that were covered on 10/8. (Game of the Week) – Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 0. Terrell County 18, Miller County 13. Crisp County 37, Monroe 20. Dougherty 54, Columbus 24. Cairo 45, Hardaway 14.
SYLVESTER, GA
sportsmic.com

Perry rolls past Griffin

Another opponent. Another dominating win for Perry. This time it was Griffin. The Bears were the host Saturday but fell badly 50-7 – the second half played via a running clock. The Panthers improved to 3-0 in 2-AAAA, 6-1 overall. Griffin fell to 1-2, 1-6. Perry never punted in...
PERRY, GA
The Albany Herald

Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat

ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 shot in Dawson shooting

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
DAWSON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Sheriff: More than 30 people arrested in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park

MACON, Ga. — Several people are in custody and dozens of cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis tells 13 WMAZ "30 to 40" people were arrested at Carolyn Crayton Park after law enforcement moved in on a weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-day." Davis says they'll have an exact number on the amount arrested and cited Monday morning.
MACON, GA

