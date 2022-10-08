Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Mankato East puts on a show in opening round of Section 2AA Playoffs
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Worthington in the opening round of the Section 2AA tournament Tuesday. The Cougars went on to win 14-0. Mankato East will play Jordan Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals.
KEYC
Mankato East tops Mankato West in Section 2AA Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ soccer teams squared off in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday. The game was a stalemate for most of the match, but Juan Rojas came up with the big goal to give the Cougars the lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation.
KEYC
Cleveland tops Madelia in straight sets
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cleveland Clippers hosted the Madelia Blackhawks in volleyball Tuesday evening. The Clippers would go on to win in straight sets.
KEYC
Tips and advice for runners participating in the Mankato Marathon
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa give tips and advice on how to prepare for the upcoming Mankato Marathon. The Mankato Marathon starts in downtown Mankato and will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit MankatoMarathon.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Meet Jeremy Poland: Sandwich artist by day, musician by night
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa introduced us to Jeremy Poland, a sandwich artist by day and a musician by night. Visit Poland’s website for more information or check out his music on Spotify.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. Section 2AA Girls' Soccer Tournament: Mankato East vs. Worthington. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mankato United Way hosts sex trafficking prevention...
KEYC
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help. Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness. PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament. Updated: 2 hours ago. Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event...
KEYC
PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament
A few weeks later, 209 Bar and grill opens across the street bringing with it the spirit of the lamplighter. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and Mankato community members are hoping to use the day as an opportunity to educate and discuss the history of our own land. St. Peter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Mankato community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The city officially recognized the holiday in 2018, and Monday wraps up a week of celebration and conversation. Organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day events say that the purpose is to educate about the rich history of people...
KEYC
Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
KEYC
UMN service workers to potentially strike
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet authorities search for...
KEYC
Nicollet authorities search for missing person
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. UMN service workers to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family. UMN service workers to...
KEYC
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
KEYC
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
KEYC
World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help
The New Ulm Medical Center is offering free breast health screenings, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Kelsey and Lisa provided daily hydration tips to stay healthy Tuesday on Kato Living. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT. October marks Breast Cancer...
Comments / 0