Mankato, MN

KEYC

Mankato East tops Mankato West in Section 2AA Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West and Mankato East boys’ soccer teams squared off in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament Tuesday. The game was a stalemate for most of the match, but Juan Rojas came up with the big goal to give the Cougars the lead with less than four minutes to play in regulation.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tips and advice for runners participating in the Mankato Marathon

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa give tips and advice on how to prepare for the upcoming Mankato Marathon. The Mankato Marathon starts in downtown Mankato and will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit MankatoMarathon.com.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help. Monday is World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness and erase the stigma surrounding mental illness.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament

Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day and Mankato community members are hoping to use the day as an opportunity to educate and discuss the history of our own land.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato community celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday. The city officially recognized the holiday in 2018, and Monday wraps up a week of celebration and conversation. Organizers of Mankato’s Indigenous Peoples Day events say that the purpose is to educate about the rich history of people...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

UMN service workers to potentially strike

Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Nicollet authorities search for missing person

Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
NICOLLET, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYC

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Pickleball

Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, of Nicollet, was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry. The quarry is a privately owned site, but the property owner is working to rework aspects of the land for public use in exchange for using a portion of the Brownfield Assessment Grant that the city received from the EPA to help fund the development.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Drought creates headaches for farmers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KEYC

World Mental Health Day shines light on raising awareness, getting help

The New Ulm Medical Center is offering free breast health screenings, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
NEW ULM, MN

