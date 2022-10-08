ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
KTLO

Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View keep rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Power 95.9

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
KARK

Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases

Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
swark.today

Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home

A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
