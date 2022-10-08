Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
KATV
Conway man sues country club for cheating him after golf tournament
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Conway man is accusing the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of a prize for winning a golf tournament over the weekend. Austin Clagett has hired Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary, PLLC in pursuing legal action against Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595.
Little Rock students bring the past to life at Mount Holly Cemetery
It was a beautiful afternoon for a story from the past as Tales of the Crypt returned to Mt Holly Cemetery.
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View keep rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 8. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
KARK
Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases
Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
swark.today
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Police investigate Little Rock shooting that left two in critical condition, one injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that has happened near the 2400 block of Booker Street. According to reports, there are three victims. Two of the victims are in critical condition and the other one is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
Little Rock mayor says he dominated debate, Landers gives himself a C+ and promises to start being himself
The race for Little Rock Mayor is heating up less than a month before Election Day and reaction is pouring in from Monday night's debate.
Shooting injured two juveniles at Little Rock park, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating after a shooting involving several juveniles happened at Ottenheimer Park on Saturday. According to reports, officers heard several shots coming from the park and then saw several black males running south, away from the area. Officers spoke with one juvenile...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
Katt Williams to bring comedy show to Simmons Bank Arena
Comedian Katt Williams is set to bring his comedy tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in February.
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
