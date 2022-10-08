The 20 years that Ted Kay lived in the city of Clairton were some of the most idyllic times in his life. “Between Clairton and my father, it kind of made us ready for anything. The relationships in the church were like the social center of the city. We would spend hours in the church; that was just what people did. You were in the choir, you were in different clubs—you had things like Vacation Bible School that back then lasted two weeks…I was ready for anything because I never had any expectations of anything being given to me. My foundation was set here in Clairton.”

