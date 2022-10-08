Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth
Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2022: Peters Township tops Mt. Lebanon in girls soccer showdown
Brooke Opferman had a hat trick and Cam Klein scored the tie-breaking goal in the second half to lead Peters Township (10-1-3, 9-1-2) to a 4-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon (12-2-1, 10-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Monday night. Aquinas Academy 3, Bishop Canevin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school girls soccer notebook: Franklin Regional hangs hat on defense
Junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna and a tight-laced defense are not giving up the combination to the vault any time soon at Franklin Regional. You might say the unit has a “zero tolerance” policy on the pitch. Any success the playoff-bound Panthers (9-4-2) have had in recent years —...
Hempfield cross country program is a family affair
When the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet is run Wednesday, it will be a family affair for the Hempfield program. Actually, it’s a family affair every time for the Spartans. That’s because there are six sets of brothers and sisters on the squad. There are...
Valley News Dispatch
Freeport girls volleyball rolls past Derry to remain undefeated in Section 5-AA
The Freeport girls volleyball maintained its two-game lead on the rest of Section 5-2A Tuesday evening with a dominant 3-0 victory over Derry at Freeport Middle School. “We just played how we know we can,” senior setter Cassidy Dell said. “We played very loose, very relaxed, and we had some fun. “
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon gets past Mt. Pleasant in OT to secure boys soccer section title
Trevor Kovatch finished a penalty kick in overtime to seal not only a 2-1 Belle Vernon victory over Mt. Pleasant, but also a Section 3-2A crown. “This takes a bit of pressure off of us,” Belle Vernon coach Alan Yeschenko said. “We’re a little banged up, so this gives us some time to recover. The approach to the rest of the season and playoffs will be to reboot and prepare for what’s next.”
Tribune-Review
Seton Hill softball hires ex-Bethany coach
Seton Hill’s new softball coach will inherit a team that has a nice ring to it. Cassie Moore was named the Griffins’ coach Tuesday, replacing Jessica Strong, who resigned in August after a four-season run of success. Seton Hill players and coaches received their Atlantic Regional championship rings...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick
Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe girls soccer team gets better of Franklin Regional
Faster and more physical in the second half, Latrobe seemed to find another gear when it needed to and earned a Section 3-3A girls soccer sweep of visiting Franklin Regional on Monday night with a 2-0 victory before 360-plus fans at Rossi Field. A matchup of WPIAL playoff teams was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes, heads to championships
The Fox Chapel Area High School Marching Band heads into its final competition of the season having won first places at its first two Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association competitions of the school year. The band competes in the Class AA division and won first place at Yough High School...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Education, hard work are attributes that made Clairton’s Ted Kay who he is today
The 20 years that Ted Kay lived in the city of Clairton were some of the most idyllic times in his life. “Between Clairton and my father, it kind of made us ready for anything. The relationships in the church were like the social center of the city. We would spend hours in the church; that was just what people did. You were in the choir, you were in different clubs—you had things like Vacation Bible School that back then lasted two weeks…I was ready for anything because I never had any expectations of anything being given to me. My foundation was set here in Clairton.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Historical films of Leechburg to be screened. Leechburg Area Museum...
