Cranberry Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth

Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
BEAVER, PA
Hampton, VA
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon gets past Mt. Pleasant in OT to secure boys soccer section title

Trevor Kovatch finished a penalty kick in overtime to seal not only a 2-1 Belle Vernon victory over Mt. Pleasant, but also a Section 3-2A crown. “This takes a bit of pressure off of us,” Belle Vernon coach Alan Yeschenko said. “We’re a little banged up, so this gives us some time to recover. The approach to the rest of the season and playoffs will be to reboot and prepare for what’s next.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
Tribune-Review

Seton Hill softball hires ex-Bethany coach

Seton Hill’s new softball coach will inherit a team that has a nice ring to it. Cassie Moore was named the Griffins’ coach Tuesday, replacing Jessica Strong, who resigned in August after a four-season run of success. Seton Hill players and coaches received their Atlantic Regional championship rings...
GREENSBURG, PA
Person
Albert Gallatin
Person
Thomas Jefferson
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick

Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe girls soccer team gets better of Franklin Regional

Faster and more physical in the second half, Latrobe seemed to find another gear when it needed to and earned a Section 3-3A girls soccer sweep of visiting Franklin Regional on Monday night with a 2-0 victory before 360-plus fans at Rossi Field. A matchup of WPIAL playoff teams was...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
#Linus School Sports#Wpial#Catholic Church#Rams#American Football#Highschoolsports#North Catholic#The Big Seven Conference#Trinity 10
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Education, hard work are attributes that made Clairton’s Ted Kay who he is today

The 20 years that Ted Kay lived in the city of Clairton were some of the most idyllic times in his life. “Between Clairton and my father, it kind of made us ready for anything. The relationships in the church were like the social center of the city. We would spend hours in the church; that was just what people did. You were in the choir, you were in different clubs—you had things like Vacation Bible School that back then lasted two weeks…I was ready for anything because I never had any expectations of anything being given to me. My foundation was set here in Clairton.”
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches

Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola

The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 9, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Historical films of Leechburg to be screened. Leechburg Area Museum...
TARENTUM, PA

