ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies and crashed into two other cars in September. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video in the case during a news conference Monday, detailing how it unfolded after deputies woke the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
City
Bernalillo, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
County
Sandoval County, NM
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Law Enforcement#Chocolate#Outlook#Violent Crime#School#Broadband Office#Balloon Fiesta
KRQE News 13

Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy