Man charged following Albuquerque bank break-ins
A man was found inside the bank Sunday morning, officials said.
Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies and crashed into two other cars in September. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video in the case during a news conference Monday, detailing how it unfolded after deputies woke the […]
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
Son of suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men expected to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of the man charged with shooting and killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, is expected to be released from federal custody. In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Shaheen Syed with lying on the ATF form used to purchase two firearms in June of 2021. […]
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
Teen Albuquerque shooting suspect charged in third incident
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen already accused in two high-profile shootings is facing even more charges. It was just about one year ago when a group of young men was caught on camera opening fire on Bernalillo County’s newly-opened Alvarado Square. Marcus Rowe, then 18 years old, was one of the suspects charged. A few […]
2 arrested following overnight Albuquerque SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are in custody following a carjacking and a SWAT standoff-turned-shootout with police overnight. But, it’s unclear who will face what charges. The carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro, then the stolen car was tracked to a home near Eubank and Constitution. When officers arrived, a number of people came […]
Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial. In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to […]
City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
"We're used to this weather during Balloon Fiesta; you just kind of plan on it. You've got to come prepared," said Yeret Lopez, a Balloon Fiesta Park visitor.
ABQ BioPark moves indoors to protect them from rising cases of avian flu
Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
‘Breaks my heart’: Video catches thieves stealing another Albuquerque trailer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves hooking up to a trailer and driving away with it early Thursday morning. “I came outside, saw the trailer was missing, and immediately called APD,” said Manford Mora. It was taken from a home, locks and all, near Unser and McMahon on Albuquerque’s northwest side. “My trailer was right […]
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
1 suspect on the run after Albuquerque Lowe’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say helped two other people shoplift from a store in northwest Albuquerque. Officers say Anthony Smith is still on the run after, they say, he helped Selene Romero and Jeremiah Snowden steal from the Lowe’s near Alameda Boulevard. An employee says the three walked in […]
Santa Fe Police Department charges man with child solicitation
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Anthony Montoya for child solicitation. Detectives say Montoya was arrested early Wednesday morning after a weeks-long investigation. They say detectives depicted themselves as a 14-year-old girl and were contacted by Montoya who then engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the detectives. He was […]
