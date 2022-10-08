Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Holmen cruises to three-set sweep over Logan
The Holmen Volleyball team continues to win in dominant fashion, as the Vikings improved to 11-1 in MVC play on Friday night with a three-set sweep over Logan. Holmen’s Kyla Christnovich led the way for her squad with 13 kills on the night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS...
news8000.com
Panthers preparing for biggest test in rival Aquinas
The West Salem football team lost to Onalaska on Opening Night, 14-13. The Panthers haven’t lost since. West Salem has reeled off seven straight wins since that evening, and now the Panthers control their own destiny in the Coulee Conference. On Friday night, they’ll take on an undefeated Aquinas team with a conference title up for grabs.
news8000.com
William B. Bandell
William B. Bandell, 80, of La Crosse, WI., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in La Crosse. Bill was born in Black River Falls, WI., on October 14, 1941 to Forrest and Beatrice (Kersting) Bandell. For several years he worked at the Box Factory in...
news8000.com
Gerald J. “Jerry” Guentner
Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Guentner, 82, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his wife, Mary on October 2, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI., on February 16, 1940 to Joseph and Agnes (Johnson) Guentner. Jerry was a loving, generous and...
YMCA receives 6-acre land gift for future location in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A 6-acre plot of land has been donated to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA for future expansion into Holmen. In a press release Tuesday, the YMCA announced that Thorud Development LLC had gifted them the land located on the north end of Holmen in the McGilvray Park subdivision.
news8000.com
Constance “Connie” Strand
Constance Elaine Heaser Strand, age 84, of Winona, MN, and formerly of Fountain City, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at Benedictine Living – St. Anne in Winona, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was born July 24, 1938, to Evelyn (Cook) and Eugene Heaser at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. She grew up on the family farm near Altura, and graduated with honors from Plainview High School in 1956.
news8000.com
Steven Kenneth Stach
Steven Kenneth Stach, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on January 22, 1947, to Kenneth and Joan (Cavadini) Stach of La Crosse, WI. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in La Crosse,...
winonan.org
Duck Man strikes at Winona State University
Students may have recently noticed some new yellow ducks around campus. These little yellow rubber ducks are hidden by the “Winona Duck Man.” For this article, the Winona Duck Man has requested his identity to be kept anonymous. This is not the first time the Winona Duck Man...
news8000.com
Affinity Plus employees of Winona give back on ‘Plus It Forward Day’
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Bank workers across the United States are taking the day off for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but instead of leisure, employees of Affinity Plus in Winona–and all across Minnesota–are taking their day off to ‘Plus It Forward.’. Their day is jam-packed with...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
wizmnews.com
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Morrie’s opens its doors at new Onalaska location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Morrie’s Volkswagen opened its doors and celebrated its new location Saturday on Theater Road. The spot offers more space for customers and employees– and more room for vehicles. There are plenty of car dealership options in Onalaska. General Manager Ryan Riste says that’s a bonus for customers, and sellers too. “A lot of them have come...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
drydenwire.com
Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man
BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
