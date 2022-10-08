Read full article on original website
KEYC
What’s next for Mankato’s Jefferson Quarry?
The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Central College in North Mankato. The City of Mankato wants to hear residents' thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area.
KEYC
Dave Lange looking to win Nicollet County Sheriff’s race for 6th time
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. This is his sixth election and this time he is running opposed. “It just reassures that you got to go out there and make connections with the citizens to answer their needs, find out if they have any concerns and try to address those going forward in the next four years,” Lange said.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
For the last 20 years, Dave Lange has been the sheriff of Nicollet County. For months, the City of Mankato has been gathering feedback about future plans for Jefferson Quarry.
KEYC
UMN service workers to potentially strike
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples' Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.
KEYC
MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato will be holding a keynote event tonight for Indigenous Peoples Day. Author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her book “The Seed Keeper,” which won the 2022 Minnesota Book Award. The...
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KEYC
Nicollet authorities search for missing person
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. MSU Mankato to hold keynote event for Indigenous Peoples' Day. To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, author Diane Wilson will be at the Ostrander Auditorium from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight.
KEYC
Mankato celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Just three weeks after opening, Mankato's PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
KEYC
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
willmarradio.com
Woman killed when cycle hits deer in Dakota County
(Dakota County, MN) -- A motorcycle hit a deer in Dakota County Monday night, leaving a woman dead and a man hospitalized with serious injuries. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened east of Hastings. Officials say neither passenger was wearing a helmet.
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
KEYC
PickleBarn hosts charity pickleball tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just three weeks after opening, Mankato’s PickleBarn hosted its first major event Sunday. The court partnered with McDonalds of Mankato to host the Ronald McDonald House Charities Pickleball Classic. “It goes beyond the actual tournament, that what these players come together for is beyond the...
