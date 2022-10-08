ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart hit on several topics during his Monday afternoon presser. Below is what Smart and several athletes had to say. “I want to open by thanking the fans, again, for a tremendous home environment. That's the expectation we've set at UGA; for an environment to be intense and fun and exciting, and I thought that the crowd did that. And we want the same this week. Vanderbilt got a lot of respect for Clark. You know, he's an alumnus to the school, similar to me. I've always respected the work and job he did. He did a tremendous job when he was at Wake. And we copied a lot of the things he did defensively there. And then competed against him as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, as well. So through the SEC head coaches' meetings and gotten to know him better. And I have a lot of respect for the way he carries himself and the way he leads his program. So with that, we're on to Vandy.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO