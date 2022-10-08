Read full article on original website
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
Football: Rabun County survives upset bid at St. Francis
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rabun County scored with just over eight minutes to play as they survived Friday night at St. Francis, 17-14. The Wildcats got on the board first as Lang Windham punched it in from two yards out to take the early lead. Marc Remillard added to the Rabun lead with 10:36 to play in the first half with a 23-yard field goal, pushing the score to 10-0.
Football: Dawson County shuts out Pickens, 27-0
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — For the second week in a row, the Dawson County defense didn't allow a single point, beating Pickens Friday night, 27-0. The Tigers struck early as Christian Webb picked off a Dragon pass and returned it 40 yards to take an early 6-0 lead. On the next Tiger drive, quarterback Davis Glass called his own number, punching it in from eight yards out to take a 13-0 lead with 4:25 to play in the first.
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit
ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
College football: UGA's Smart speaks to media ahead of Vandy game
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart hit on several topics during his Monday afternoon presser. Below is what Smart and several athletes had to say. “I want to open by thanking the fans, again, for a tremendous home environment. That's the expectation we've set at UGA; for an environment to be intense and fun and exciting, and I thought that the crowd did that. And we want the same this week. Vanderbilt got a lot of respect for Clark. You know, he's an alumnus to the school, similar to me. I've always respected the work and job he did. He did a tremendous job when he was at Wake. And we copied a lot of the things he did defensively there. And then competed against him as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, as well. So through the SEC head coaches' meetings and gotten to know him better. And I have a lot of respect for the way he carries himself and the way he leads his program. So with that, we're on to Vandy.”
Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Swain County vs. Andrews. We go to North Carolina to see the unbeaten Andrews Wildcats. Video courtesy of WLOS in Asheville.
PHOTOS: Auburn at Georgia Football
Scenes from Auburn at Georgia college football at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photos: Dave Quick)
Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
Vince Dooley, former Georgia coach and AD, reportedly hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary former Georgia football coach and longtime UGA athletic director, is reportedly in the hospital. Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shares that Dooley is dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. A Georgia spokesperson told Towers that it is expected to only be a brief hospital stay for Dooley.
SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide
ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn. “What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board.
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student
Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard voice concerns for Georgia ahead of Auburn game
College Gameday hosts Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard voiced their concern for Georgia following two lackluster consecutive performances. McAfee and Howard discussed UGA’s lack of dominance over inferior opponents and what it can do to fix it ahead of its game against Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS).
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.
Edgar Pilgrim
Edgar Pilgrim, 81 of Gainesville died Saturday October 8, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
