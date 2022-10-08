Read full article on original website
SportsZone Highlights: East Fairmont at Philip Barbour
Philip Barbour faces River High School in Hannibal, Ohio next week, and East Fairmont is set to take on Liberty.
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Lewis County
Lewis defeated Buckhannon Upshur in overtime by a final score of 35-34.

Glenville State announces Homecoming royalty
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday. This year’s Homecoming royalty includes the following:. Homecoming Queen Jordyn Dansby-Ross, who is from Sacramento, California and is a Behavioral Science major. She is a member of...
SportsZone Highlights: Gilmer County at Doddridge County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge defeated Gilmer County by a final score of 42-0. Next week, Doddridge County will take on Ravenswood, and Gilmer County will face Calhoun County.
SportsZone Highlights: Moorefield at Tucker County
HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Tucker County defeated Moorefield by a final score of 45-18. Next week, Tucker County will face Southern Garrett (Maryland).

September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.

Richard Wayne Howell
Richard Wayne Howell, 62, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital following an automobile accident. Born August 7, 1960 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Woodrow Coakley and the late Wanetta Howell Preisler, whom he was reunited with in Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was reunited with his grandmother “Mom” that raised him: Edra Howell; aunt and uncle: Gerald “Jug” and Gwendolyn Gum; parents-in-law: Irene and Wendell McCourt; and his doggies: Dixie and Mighty Mutt. Rick was a truck driver, mechanic, and sawyer who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching drag cars. He enjoyed shows that involved fixing up old cars. He was always helping his best friend, George Perrine, whom he is survived by. They would build a little bit of everything from birdhouses to dog beds. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute he was able to spend with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rosetta (McCourt) Howell; children: Erica Howell (companion, Amos) and her sons: Xavier, Ivan, and Zayden Hamrick, Megan Estep (husband, Jimmie), and Mark Short and his daughters; sisters: Sandra Preisler, Amie Novotnik, Darlene Coakley, and Connie Martin; dogs that he claimed as his: Bubbles and Bear; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family from 12:00pm-2:00pm for visitation. Burial will follow at Isaac McCourt Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Howell family.

Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)

Alzheimer’s Walk held in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A walk for a great cause was held in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual walk in more than 600 communities nationwide including Jackson square in Clarksburg. It’s one of its kind as is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.

How Neal Brown Can Save His Job
Neal Brown is on the hot seat right now, there’s no doubt about it. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 19-21 record through his first nearly three and a half seasons in Morgantown – that’s not going to get it done for the Mountaineer faithful.

Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.

Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...

Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait
Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait, 69, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Maryanne was born in Weston on April 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Howard Edward Wickland and Mary Mildred Goff. On August 30, 1974, Maryanne married the love of her life, Raymond Gail Postlethwait, and together they shared 48 wonderful years. He will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, forever cherishing their memories of Maryanne are her two children: Kelly Sholl and husband, Michael, of Martinsburg, and Ryan Postlethwait and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Cameron Sholl and Christian Sholl; and two siblings: John Wickland and wife, Diane, and Steve Wickland and wife, Joyce, both of Bridgeport. Maryanne was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School. Following graduation, she attended West Virginia Wesleyan and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics. Maryanne was the former owner of Jane Lew Allstar Foods and Laundromat. She also spent nearly thirty years working in tax preparation for H&R Block. Maryanne’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. She served as a Deacon and was also a member of the church finance committee. She was a part of the church prayer group and served in the backpack “Snackpack Ministry”. Maryanne was known for her monologues at church. In the 1980′s-1990′s, Maryanne traveled the world photographing Princess Diana. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching tennis, movies, and concerts. Maryanne had a great passion for her feline companions that she cared for on a daily basis. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and sighting seeing. Maryanne’s selfless and gracious nature will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, Maryanne’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...

Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
Woman confirmed dead in Shinnston motorcycle accident
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon near Shinnston.

No one injured in Wheeling residential fire Sunday morning
Wheeling, W.Va — A fire broke out early Sunday morning on Kruger Street in the Elm Grove section of Wheeling. Authorities responded to the home and were. met by heavy smoke and fire. Authorities say there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
