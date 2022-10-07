ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Orlando Sentinel

High School football Week 7: DeLand, Tohopekaliga score big points

An eventful Week 7 of high school football, featuring 43 games in five days due to postponements forced by Hurricane Ian, concluded on Friday. The marquee matchup was Cocoa at Seminole in Sanford along with Central Florida Christian Academy, Deltona, Hagerty, Lake Highland Prep and Tohopekaliga all attempting to protect perfect records. Area No. 9 Lake Minneola (4-1) canceled its Friday game ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Florida Today

Week 7 HS football roundup: Cocoa thriller, first Astronaut win plus homecoming games

Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Cocoa played one of the state's best on the road and lost despite a furious second-half comeback. Anothet team not only scored its own points but got its first win of the year. Meanwhile, a handful of teams celebrated homecoming around Brevard County in Week 7. ...
COCOA, FL

