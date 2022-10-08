ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 7 Scores Recap: 4th Quarter

By Lauren Cottrell
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bhUq_0iQwFiF400

Olton – 40

Post – 22

Friona – 13

Tulia – 7

Ralls – 27

Bovina – 20

Kress – 56

Anton – 0

Whitharral – 54

Hart – 8

Springlake Earth – 44

Whiteface – 50

Amherst – 58

Lazbuddie – 8

Amarillo PCHEA – 0

Kingdom Prep – 52

Trinity Christian – 48

Colleyville Covenant – 0

Lubbock Christian – 28

Weatherford Christian – 47

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz Player of the Week: Hudson Hutcheson

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship won its fifth straight game and opened District 2-6A play with a 49-34 win over Midland Legacy last Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Junior quarterback Hudson Hutcheson helped lead the way by completing 24-of-28 pass attempts for 463 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes. All six of […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

HALFTIME: Texas Tech 24, (7) Oklahoma State 20

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018. Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

FINAL: Texas Tech 31, (7) Oklahoma State 41

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Texas Tech football team traveled to (7) Oklahoma State on Saturday, hoping for their first road victory of the season and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018. Approximately 30 minutes prior to kickoff, it was announced that freshman quarterback Behern Morton would get his first career start […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Watch: Beto O’Rourke campaign stop in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke scheduled a campaign stop in Lubbock Tuesday morning. O’Rourke came to the Frazier Pavilion on the campus of Texas Tech University. Use the video player above to watch a replay. “This country spares no expense to send you off to war in harm’s way, to risk losing your […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Music
FMX 94.5

Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer

A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech

The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech soccer hosts annual Pink Game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer sits two points out of first place in the Big 12 standings heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. match against Iowa State at the John Walker Soccer Complex.The Red Raiders picked up four points on the road last week against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. “We made a couple changes in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

