KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 7 Scores Recap: 4th Quarter
Olton – 40
Post – 22
–
Friona – 13
Tulia – 7
–
Ralls – 27
Bovina – 20
–
Kress – 56
Anton – 0
–
Whitharral – 54
Hart – 8
–
Springlake Earth – 44
Whiteface – 50
–
Amherst – 58
Lazbuddie – 8
–
Amarillo PCHEA – 0
Kingdom Prep – 52
–
Trinity Christian – 48
Colleyville Covenant – 0
–
Lubbock Christian – 28
Weatherford Christian – 47Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 1