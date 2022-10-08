ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

By Jolyn Hannah
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday .

According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

Wolfe has been charged with the following:

  • Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony)
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony)
  • No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor)
  • Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor)
  • Duty to Report an Accident (Misdemeanor)
  • No State Tag (Misdemeanor)

On Friday police released an image of the truck they said was involved in the crash and requested assistance in identifying the driver and locating the truck, a Toyota Tacoma, described as light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.

Wolfe is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, October 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Comments / 17

lamar fitzpatrick
2d ago

People! Look at God work, he will make you tell on yourself, like I said before if you sow it you're going to reap it, there are many more of you that have done some really bad things like this and other things, you need to turn yourself in, you will never have any peace, God word don't lie.Noone get's away God has his plans also and they will take place, noone can stop them.Rightous prayer change things, fear noone but God people, Take a stand against wrongest, God said so, he will sent his angel to fight for you, if you live according to his word only. Stop fearing satan and do what God has told you to do fear no evil.

Reply
11
Virgo Rule
2d ago

Definitely glad he turned himself in. I’m pretty sure his conscience was hitting him pretty hard. Prayers goes out to the families for sure.

Reply(1)
7
Maxwell
2d ago

be real, he turned himself in only because his vehicle was blasted on social media, he really had no choice.

Reply
6
 

