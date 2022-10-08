Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday .

According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at 4:33 p.m.

Wolfe has been charged with the following:

Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony)

Serious Injury by Vehicle (Felony)

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Felony)

No Proof of Insurance (Misdemeanor)

Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor)

Duty to Report an Accident (Misdemeanor)

No State Tag (Misdemeanor)

On Friday police released an image of the truck they said was involved in the crash and requested assistance in identifying the driver and locating the truck, a Toyota Tacoma, described as light in color, possibly silver or gold, Toyota Tacoma.



Wolfe is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing Monday, October 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.



