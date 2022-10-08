ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

'Nobody wants to tackle Kobe': How Jakobe Calvin, Clinton football upset Madison Central

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

The last time Clinton defeated Madison Central was in 2016, back when former five-star recruit and Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers helped lead the Arrows to a 14-1 record and MHSAA Class 6A championship.

The Jaguars were in the midst of a 14-game home winning streak — stretching back to 2019 — heading into Friday's game.

Something had to give for Clinton to upset Madison Central on Friday. This time is wasn't Akers to punish the Jaguars defense; the future Florida State tailback rattled off 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Arrows to their last victory over their Class 6A-Region 2 foes.

This time it was Jakobe Calvin to the rescue. The senior led Clinton with three rushing TDs to carry the Arrows to a 38-31 victory.

"Jakobe can come into his own at some points and when he's feeling it you need to give it to him," Clinton coach Judd Boswell said. "Our offensive line did a really good job.

"You just saw how these kids can play and they can be explosive. They can be physical and they can play really sound football."

MISSISSIPPI MR. FOOTBALL 15 players to watch for the 2022 Mr. Football awards

MISSISSPPI/ALABAMA FOOTBALL GAME Here's the Mississippi roster for the high school all-star game vs Alabama

The Arrows (4-2) trailed 17-9 at halftime and quarterback Jordyn Battee and the rest of the team were given a choice before returning on the field to receive the opening kick.

"(Boswell) gave us two options," Battee said. "Either get on the bus and leave or come back out and beat them. That's what we did, come back out and beat them.

"Nobody wants to tackle Kobe. Jakobe is going to do his thing; he's a powerhouse."

Calvin capped off Clinton's second-half opening drive with a 4-yard TD rush to bring the Arrows within one. Louisiana Tech commitment Vic Sutton fumbled on the following drive by Madison Central (4-2). Clinton and Battee responded with a 19-yard TD scramble on third-and-6 to give the Arrows their first lead 23-17 with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars didn't have an answer for Clinton's rushing attack in the second half, mostly because Calvin continued to grind them down.

"We came out in the second half and just dominated," Calvin said. "I came back in the second half with power. When my team needed me I show up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHChW_0iQwFZFP00

OLE MISS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 4-star Braylon Burnside ahead of Ole Miss visit

RALEIGH FOOTBALL How Raleigh football honored Isaiah Strickland two days after his death

Madison Central did answer. Navy commitment Jake Norris had one of his three rushing TDs to end the third quarter but Clinton's offense never let up. On consecutive drives, Battee hit Veshone Malone for a 45-yard TD pass followed by an 18-yard TD run.

The victory caps off a huge two-week stretch for the Arrows after knocking off Starkville 35-28 last week. Clinton moved to 3-0 in regional play and in prime position to make further noise in Class 6A at Oxford on Oct. 14.

"We just had to come out here and win," Battee said. "It's a good feeling. We ain't beat them in like five years. It feels good.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 'Nobody wants to tackle Kobe': How Jakobe Calvin, Clinton football upset Madison Central

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
Alabama Now

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders

Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Madison, MS
City
Clinton, MS
Clinton, MS
Football
Clinton, MS
Education
State
Mississippi State
Madison, MS
Sports
Madison, MS
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Madison, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders’ son trolls Alabama State on social media

The college football world was taken aback watching the tense scene between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers’ 26-12 win over the Hornets Saturday. Robinson caused a scene at the end of the game by not wanting to shake...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Deion Sanders ‘money game’ comment prompts ASU coach’s reaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will be the 48th meeting between the Alabama State Hornets and the Jackson State Tigers, which also happens to be ASU’s homecoming. Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said it was brilliant to invite his Tigers to play in the Hornets’ homecoming, HBCU Gameday reported, calling it a “money game” for Alabama State.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Alabama Football#Rams#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Arrows#Mhsaa#Florida State
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Fair events for October 8, 9

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is has officially opened their gates and many are wondering the schedule of fair events for this weekend. Participants are able to watch the best professional bull riders in ProRodeo at the Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Equine Center on Saturday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

100 Black Men of Jackson to present $21,000 in scholarships

The Jackson chapter of the 100 Black Men organization will present $21,000 in scholarships during its 32nd annual Scholarship and Mentoring Celebration on Saturday, October 15. at 7:00 p.m. The celebration and ceremony will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex in downtown Jackson. Scholarships of $3,000 each will be...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

THOMAS SISTRUNK, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, PPD. Bond $0. BRODY ALLEN SMITH, 29, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000. NATHAN KEITH SMITH, 31, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. MERCUTIO S STOLIBY, 39,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership

Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy