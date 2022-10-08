ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

papreplive.com

Upper Dublin rallies late, beats Wissahickon in 2OT

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Upper Dublin couldn’t write a more dramatic finish. Facing their cross-town rival and needing a win to improve their district playoff chances, the Cardinals trailed Wissahickon for most of the second half. Sophomore Anna DiMartile tied the game in the final minute of regulation and scored again with 3:44 remaining in the second overtime to give Upper Dublin a 2-1 Suburban One League Liberty Division win over the Trojans Tuesday afternoon at Wissahickon High School.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons

Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
PENNSBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Springfield, PA
Springfield, PA
Sports
Conestoga, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Conestoga, PA
papreplive.com

Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
DUBLIN, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner has finished first in all four of her cross country races this fall (as of Oct. 10). At the 58th Delaware County championships Oct. 8 she cruised to victory in 18:42.20 to become the first Haverford runner to win the title since Tess Meehan in 2012; at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race she posted a school record time of 17:42; she finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash by a wide margin; and was first in the only Central League dual meet she competed in this fall (as of Oct. 10). Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA
DELCO.Today

Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865

Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
underthebutton.com

Penn to Rent Your Parent’s Unfinished Basement for Student Housing During Upcoming Quad Renovations

As the Quad nears its renovation, Penn has faced a problem with finding student housing. With no nearby off campus apartment building available to rent, one choice became evident. As a result of these renovations, Penn has struck an unprecedented three-year deal with your parents to rent out their unfinished basement to house these displaced students.
CAMDEN, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Local Firefighters Win Water Company Grants

MECHANICSBURG PA – More than 140 fire companies and departments across Pennsylvania, including 19 that cover Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are receiving a total of $71,000 in firefighting support grants awarded by Mechanicsburg-based Pennsylvania American Water, the company said Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). The awards coincide with the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

