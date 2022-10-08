6 Ways the Conversation Around a Guaranteed Income in the US Has Changed

It’s been over two years since the home Cynthia Thomas shared with her mother was destroyed, and the main thing that sticks with her is how fast it all happened. When an EF-3 tornado touched down in Monroe, Louisiana in April 2020, Thomas said she had only seconds to find shelter for her and her three children. They hid in her mother’s closet, and even emergency responders were surprised to see that they survived.

MONROE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO