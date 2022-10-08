6 Ways the Conversation Around a Guaranteed Income in the US Has Changed

Read full article on original website
Gulf States rank at the bottom for climate-adapted housing. Organizers want to change that.
It’s been over two years since the home Cynthia Thomas shared with her mother was destroyed, and the main thing that sticks with her is how fast it all happened. When an EF-3 tornado touched down in Monroe, Louisiana in April 2020, Thomas said she had only seconds to find shelter for her and her three children. They hid in her mother’s closet, and even emergency responders were surprised to see that they survived.
Author Documents Police Killings of African Americans During Jim Crow
“By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners” (W. W. Norton & Company, 2022) by Margaret A. Burnham. In the spring of 1941, outside a movie theater in Fairfield, John Jackson waited with his girlfriend to see a show. A white police officer ordered Jackson and the other people in line, all African Americans, to clear the sidewalk. But Jackson, laughing and joking with his girlfriend, did not hear the order.
San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles, California ranked among US's most dangerous cities: study
California has some of the most dangerous cities in the county and some of its safest, according to a new study. San Bernardino and Los Angeles were ranked among the most dangerous.
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
The news comes amid a steep erosion of demand for processors for PCs and an industry-wide sell-off following a spate of new US export curbs.
Letters: Tallmadge nurse supports Emilia Sykes for Congress, praises public health focus
Voting for healthcare and jobs I am a registered nurse and have lived and worked most of my life in Summit County. I’ve been fortunate to have the three top healthcare employers — Summa Health, Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Akron Children’s — right in my backyard. That is why I have been impressed...
Voter Guide: Six races for Statehouse seats on Summit County ballots
Welcome to the 2022 Voter Guide produced by the League of Women Voters and Akron Beacon Journal with funding from the Knight Foundation. This article focuses on local races for the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives, which are being contested within new political boundaries this year. This year's general election on Nov. 8...
